Anthem: Tombs of the Legionnaires Guide

If you have been playing through Anthem‘s story for a few hours, then you’ve likely to find (or are about to reach) the Tombs of the Legionnaires mission. In this mission, you have to travel around Bastion in Freeplay and discover the four different Tombs of Legionnaires. Before you can enter them, you must be deemed worthy and complete certain tasks for each Legionnaire tomb. The tasks can be a bit tricky, to say the least, and have caused lots of players trouble since they are not well explained. Fear not, as we have put together a complete Tombs of the Legionnaires guide to take you step by step through the process!

Note: Challenges are not tracked until you begin the Tombs of the Legionnaires mission, so you may have already done some of these things required, but none of them will count until you are given the mission.

Trial of Atrina

Challenges:

Complete 5 World Events

Defeat 30 Enemies Using a Weapon

Defeat 15 Enemies with Weak Points Hits

Defeat 9 Elite Enemies

World Events can be found during Freeplay. To find them, all you need to do is fly around Bastion. Just pick one direction and keep heading that way. Eventually, you’ll be alerted that a fellow Freelancer needs help or that enemies are taking over an area, and an icon will pop up on your screen. Keep moving towards that icon and the World Event will begin. Once you’ve begun, the criteria for the event will show up on the side of your screen in purple. Simply complete the steps and you’ll complete the World Event!

Weapon defeats are pretty self-explanatory and won’t take you very long to complete. However, if you haven’t finished it, just find some bad guys and kill them with your weapon of choice!

Weak Point Hits and Elite defeats will likely be completed naturally through the World Events and other challenges. To get Weak Point defeats, simply aim for the head when defeating an enemy. If the damage number appears yellow instead of white when you are shooting an enemy, then you’ve hit them in a weak point. Elite enemies are the bigger bosses that you meet as missions progress and are stronger than the average enemies. (However, they are not the strongest enemies, as those are Legendary enemies.) You’ll find them pretty easily in World Events, Contracts, and Strongholds.

Trial of Yvenia

Challenges:

Search 15 Treasure Chests

Harvest 15 Items

Repair 3 Javelins

Obtain 10 Collectibles

Treasure chests are found randomly throughout Bastion during Freeplay and are also given as rewards for completing various missions and World Events. Completing the World Events required for the Trial of Atrina will give you half of the treasure chests that are needed. You can search Bastion for others and can typically find them hidden in various crevices throughout the land. If World Events or searching Bastion isn’t your thing, you can also get chests by completing Strongholds.

There are various items spread around Bastion that you can harvest, such as Chimeric Compounds and Chimeric Alloy. A lot of them are fairly noticeable, so they shouldn’t be too hard to find. Just fly around close to the ground and keep your eye out for anything that seems to be glowing or shiny. Be careful though, because flying low will attract unwanted enemy fire.

Repairing Javelins isn’t really something you can plan; it just kind of happens. People do occasionally go down during Freeplay, but usually, they just respawn before you can get to them. I would suggest going on missions or attempting Strongholds, because that is when people seem to go down the most and there are a lot of “Respawn Restricted’ zones, so they have to be repaired. When someone goes down, simply go over to them and hold square to repair their Javelin.

Collectibles can be found all throughout Bastion and are typically found at campsites spread throughout the world. These can be a little bit difficult to find, so you’ll have to devote some time to searching. However, the campsites usually have a couple of collectibles lying around, so you’ll only need to find two or three campsites.

Trail of Gawnes

Challenges:

Melee Kill 50 Enemies

Defeat 50 Enemies Using Your Ultimate

Defeat 3 Legendary Enemies

The Melee challenge is pretty self-explanatory. You’ll need to kill 50 enemies by using physical attacks against them. You can use triangle to melee any enemies that are nearby. This isn’t very hard, but it can take a little bit of time if you aren’t used to melee attacking your opponents. Any Javelin can perform a melee, but the Interceptor is the best for this.

Defeating enemies with your Ultimate is also pretty self-explanatory and isn’t terribly hard. The most annoying part is waiting for your Ultimate to recharge. I would suggest using it when there are lots of enemies in a small space, like when they first spawn. Just do this a few times, and you’ll knock it off your list.

Legendary enemies are a bit hard to come by but shouldn’t cause you too much trouble if you’re taking them on with a squad. I would suggest doing Missions or a Stronghold, and you’ll run across them pretty regularly. You’ll know when you’ve come across a Legendary Enemy because of their yellow health bar (and the fact that they are probably kicking your butt)!

Trial of Cariff

Challenges:

Complete 3 Missions

30 Gear Defeats

Perform 15 Combos

Perform 3 Multi-kills

Completing 3 missions doesn’t require much explaining. Simply head to Fort Tarsis and perform 3 different missions. It is easy peasy!

Gear defeats are when you eliminate an enemy using your gear. For example, if you kill an enemy with a Frost Grenade, then that is gear kill. If you’re still unsure of what counts as gear and what doesn’t, you can check all of your available gear by pressing the options button on your controller, then hit R1 until you get to the Armory tab, and click on gear. There, you will see all of the gear for your respective Javelin.

Combos is a pretty universal term, so you should already have a pretty good idea of how to get these. If you don’t, no worries! A combo is achieved by playing off another teammates attack. So, if one of your teammates freezes an enemy and you hit that foe with a grenade after, then that’s a combo! You’ll know when you get one, because a yellow “Combo” will appear on your screen over the enemy that the combo was performed on. Just keep looking for opportunities to perform combos and you’ll complete this task in no time!

The multi-kill portion could prove a little more difficult. Not knowing how to perform a multi-kill has caused a lot of people issues, since it was never clearly defined. A multi-kill in Anthem is getting eight kills within ten seconds. Anything less will not count. In addition, if a teammate assists you, it will not count.

The best way to get a multi-kill is through World Events. If you go to the enemy spawn point as the enemies’ spawn, you’ll find that they are all grouped together. Once a handful has spawned, use your Ultimate and let them have it! Once you’re Ultimate if finished, shoot as many nearby enemies as you can, and you’ll most likely get a multi-kill. Simply repeat this method until you’ve racked up three. If you can’t get it at first, don’t worry! It can take a couple of tries to get the hang of!

Hopefully, this Tombs of the Legionnaires guide helped you if you were stuck on any of the tasks. If you have no idea what we are talking about, then you haven’t gotten to the mission yet. Fear not, you’ll know when you get to it! Make sure to pull up this guide to help you with any of the Tombs of the Legionnaires tasks that you might be stuck on!

If you need further help, drop a comment below and we will do our best to help you in any way that we can!