Puyo Puyo Tetris Will Finally Make Its PlayStation Store Debut Soon

SEGA was finally able to fit the pieces together to get Puyo Puyo Tetris on the PlayStation Store. Puyo Puyo Tetris is now available to download on the Japanese PlayStation Store, and the game’s producer, Mizuki Hosoyamada, has confirmed that this will be the case for the rest of Asia, Europe, and North American markets as well in the near future.

The speculation is that Ubisoft has lost the license to publish Tetris Ultimate, so that left a spot available for SEGA to get Puyo Puyo Tetris on the store. The game released earlier as a physical version back in April 2017 for the platform.

Tyler Treese said in his review for PPT, “It’s not surprising that combining two of the best puzzles games would result in a fantastic game, but it’s astounding how well the two games that make up Puyo Puyo Tetris gel together.”

The franchise has had a resurgence as of recent years, with the atmospheric and critically acclaimed Tetris Effect and the battle royale take on the formula with the free-to-play Tetris 99 from Nintendo. Lucas White has discussed the current influx of the franchise recently.

These Tetronimo blocks are celebrating their 35th anniversary since the game’s inception on the Electronika 60 in the USSR, and with these three recent games, the series is as relevant as ever.

9Source: PlayStation Japan and Mizuki Hosoyamada via GSK]