The Division 2’s Open Beta Adds a New Main Mission

Following an incidental slip up, Ubisoft announced plans to launch an open beta for The Division 2. With days to go before it rolls out on March 1, 2019, Ubisoft has unveiled what players can expect from the beta. To those that played the private beta, much of the content will seem familiar. However, there are a few added bells and whistles.

These additions include the following:

Character level cap increase to level eight

An additional Story mission—Viewpoint Museum

An additional Skill—Chem Launcher with two variants, Riot Foam and Explosive Vapor

Two additional Settlement Projects with the second upgrade of the Theater

An additional Skirmish PvP map—Capitol Ruins

Ubisoft’s post about the public beta also notes that players will only have access to one character during the session, which can be deleted. Similar to the private beta, the main missions will be accessible across Normal and Hard modes. The three missions include Grand Washington, Jefferson Trade Center, and Viewpoint Museum, the latter of which serves as the new mission. Five side quests will also appear during the beta, as players explore The White House, Downtown East, The Federal Triangle, and the Smithsonian.

There exists a number of other reasons to jump into the public beta, as well. You can see an overview of everything with Ubisoft’s rundown below:

DARK ZONE

Dark Zone East—available on the right side of D.C., players utilize long sightlines in over-grown governmental parks. You will acquire the DZ East introduction mission from Senait Ezera—the new Dark Zone NPC in the Base of Operations—after completing Jefferson Trade Center. Completing this intro-mission unlocks full access to the Dark Zone and its features.

ORGANIZED PVP

For players who are looking for dedicated 4v4 PvP, Conflict is available during the beta test. One mode, Skirmish, will be accessible on two maps: Stadium and Capitol Ruins. We encourage everyone to jump in and provide feedback on the PvP experience!

END GAME

The Open Beta will also feature a portion of The Division 2’s end game! After completing Jefferson Trade Center for the first time, you will gain access to an end-game mission that unlocks three level 30 characters on your account. Upon logging in with one of these characters, the end game mission will begin. Each character is equipped with a different Specialization, so feel free to find your favorite! In contrast with the Private Beta, this end game mission will be available with the start of the Open Beta.

The Division 2’s open beta goes live on March 1st, and ends on March 4th. A full release is only weeks away, launching for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 15th.

[Source: Ubisoft]