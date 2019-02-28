Milton Knight, known for his work on the Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog series, is the victim of a violent attack. Knight made the announcement on his Facebook page, which soon spread. The attack took place on February 25, 2019.

Here’s the post in question, though be warned it does contain some sensitive language:

Milton Knight is the man primarily responsible for the look and feel of the Advenures of Sonic The Hedgehog, the one with the awesome oldtimey aesthetic. He recently the victim of a brutal disgusting hate crime that left him hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/S4tRoNIzQV — Art-Eater (@Richmond_Lee) February 27, 2019

Knight is known for his retro aesthetic, drawing inspiration from 1930s animation. He has worked on projects with classic Hollywood icons like Betty Boop and Felix the Cat in the past. Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog ran for one year, 1993, and produced 65 episodes. Knight was probably best known for being a character artists on that series, being behind the design of Doctor Robotinik.

As of now, Knight hasn’t made any other statements on the attack. Fans have appeared to rallied together, but no official fundraising efforts have been made quite yet. Knight has made a GoFundMe campaign in the past for separate reasons, but he hasn’t stated any intention to do so at this time. He does have a Patreon for his art currently up, however. Knight previously said he would have his own gallery show up in “late summer.”

My gallery has offered me a *solo show* in late summer! pic.twitter.com/fbAxCA0SGD — Milton Knight (The “Robotnik” one.) (@miltonknight17) February 8, 2019



We wish Knight the best and hope he has a speedy recovery.