MLB The Show 19 was announced back in November 2018, preorder bundles and all. But the game’s box art was merely a placeholder because the game’s cover athlete, Bryce Harper, wasn’t sure where he’d go next. Previously playing for the Washington Nationals, Bryce Harper has officially signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. That means MLB The Show 19 now has its final box art.

The game’s announcement trailer was focused on Harper’s talents as arguably the best player in Major League Baseball. But most of all, it had one big question that’s now answered. Months later, MLB The Show has a new trailer. But this time the announcement is for Bryce Harper and the new jersey he’ll be sporting when the game releases in March.

Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million contract. According to MLB.com, this “will be the most lucrative free-agent contract signed in American professional sports history.” Since the signing, the MLB The Show 19 team has swapped out the place holder cover, showing Harper standing in a hoodie while looking off into the distance, with an image of him looking straight into the camera in his new Phillies uniform.

This entire ordeal is a reminder of the ways video games and real life can overlap, especially in this genre which prides itself on its realism.

MLB The Show 19 Bryce Harper Phillies Cover Revealed After Signing WATCH GALLERY

MLB The Show 19 will release on March 26, 2019 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Be sure to check out all the different versions that are available for preorder.

[Source: MLB.com and PlayStation Blog]