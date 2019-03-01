Season passes have become quite commonplace, even showing up for games from midway through last generation. Many players have criticized the season pass model, arguing that everything should be included in-game. Regardless of which side of the fence you’re on, it’s may be egregious to include a season pass that costs over 150% more than the base game. That’s exactly the case with Dead or Alive 6, which features a season pass that will run for $92.99.

On top of that, the season pass is labeled as “Season Pass 1,” implying that there could be more season passes afterwards. That’s just speculation, but we typically don’t see season passes labeled that way. If that’s the case, it will likely garner even more criticism.

In case you’re wondering what comes with the Season Pass 1, the description from the PlayStation Store reads:

Save money on content for this game by purchasing the Season Pass. Content can be downloaded from the PlayStation®Store or in-game once it is released. This Season Pass will apply to 62 costumes and 2 new characters released during the period of March 2019 – June 2019.

Note: The release period is subject to change. Season Pass 1 Bonus Content

NiCO Technomancer Gear

Nyotengu Wrestling Costume Content

Happy Wedding Costumes Vol.1

Happy Wedding Costumes Vol.2

Costume Pack Vol.1

Costume Pack Vol.2

Additional Character Mai Shiranui

Mai Shiranui Debut Costumes

Additional New Character

Additional New Character Debut Costumes

Starting the description of the $93 season pass with “Save money…” is probably not the best thing, so it will be interesting to see how well this sells. Aside from that, the Dead or Alive series has stirred up some controversy due to its over-sexualization of female characters.

Do you think this is asking too much or will you be buying the season pass with your copy of the game? Let us know!

