March 2019 is going to be a big month for Mortal Kombat 11. In addition to the previously announced closed beta, which will last from March 28th to March 31st, NetherRealm Studios plans to hold a stress test. Revealed on the most recent Kombat Kast livestream, Mortal Kombat 11’s stress test will go live on March 17th, and is scheduled to end on March 17th.

The stress test will only be accessible to a select number of players in the United States. Furthermore, openings are exclusive to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers with PS Plus and Xbox Live subscriptions, respectively. Check Mortal Kombat 11’s official website to register for a chance to join.

For access to the closed beta, also exclusive to PS4 and Xbox One, players need only preorder a copy of Mortal Kombat 11. As has been made clear in the game’s marketing, preordering additionally nets players access to Shao Kahn.

In other news from the NetherRealm, MK11’s full roster seems to have leaked. Much of it coincides with previous leaks, while a few names not previously thrown around are now reported to appear in the line-up. Still, rumors are rumors and should be considered with a degree of skepticism.

MK11’s officially confirmed characters include the following: Baraka, D’Vorah, newcomer Geras, Jade, Johnny Cage, Kabal, Kano, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (as a preorder bonus), Skarlet, Sonya Blade, and Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source: NetherRealm Studios via Destructoid, Ed Boon on Twitter]