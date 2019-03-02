Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai has announced that its next “China Hero Project” presentation will be held in Beijing on March 7, 2019. During the showcase, the company will reveal seven new titles under development at various Chinese studios.
The upcoming titles were teased via posters, rough translations of which you can see below courtesy of Siliconera:
- Spiral of Light and Darkness, Corridor of Souls
- Love That Will Never Reach
- Today’s Entrée: <ERROR>
- Object Class: Keter
- Exceed Your Limits
- A Poem of Guns and Swords
- Lending a Helping Hand
The China Hero Project initiative was launched in 2017 with the aim of supporting Chinese developers to produce “remarkable content.” Alongside technical assistance and expertise, Sony provides financial support.
Out of over 400 projects submitted in 2017, only 10 made the cut.
The first batch of titles under the program are as follows:
- Code: Hardcore by Rocket Punch
- Kill X (now renamed Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher, releasing soon) by VIVAGAMES
- Lost Soul Aside by Ultizero Co., Ltd
- Pervader by Beijing Light & Digital Technology Co. Ltd
- Project Boundary by Studio Surgical Scalpels Co. Ltd
- Project X by KOMOGAMES Ltd.
- Tiger Knight by Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co., Ltd
- The Walker by Haymaker / Renyi Technology LLC
- War Rage by Booming Games
- The X Animal (renamed Animal Force, out now) by Internet Stars/Beijing Hulianxingmeng Technology Co. Ltd.
March’s showcase will also provide updates on the first batch of titles.
China Hero Project will kick off at 3 pm local time on the aforementioned date. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.
[Source: Gematsu, Siliconera]