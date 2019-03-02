Spike Chunsoft has announced that the Western release of Zanki Zero: Last Beginning will undergo some changes to tone down content that “could be interpreted as sexualization” of minor characters. The following changes will apply to the PlayStation 4 and PC versions, both:

PlayStation 4 Packaging art – In order to conform to public storefront display standards, images that can be interpreted as too sexually provocative must be modified.

– In order to conform to public storefront display standards, images that can be interpreted as too sexually provocative must be modified. Sachika Bedroom Scene CGIs – In the Japanese release, Sachika’s panties are visible. In the western release, Sachika is wearing pajama bottoms.

– In the Japanese release, Sachika’s panties are visible. In the western release, Sachika is wearing pajama bottoms. Sachika CGI in the Opening Scene – In the Japanese release, Sachika’s panties are visible. In the western release, the camera angle has been raised to not show Sachika’s panties.

– In the Japanese release, Sachika’s panties are visible. In the western release, the camera angle has been raised to not show Sachika’s panties. Child Rinko Extend Machine CGI – In the Japanese release, Child Rinko covers her chest with her arms. In the western release, the position of her arms has been adjusted.

– In the Japanese release, Child Rinko covers her chest with her arms. In the western release, the position of her arms has been adjusted. All “Child” bedtime event cutscenes removed.

Zanki Zero‘s Western release will get some content additions as well. The localized version will include Japanese swimsuit DLC added in the game, a lower difficulty tier that allows players to focus on the story (other tiers remain unchanged), English voice-overs with dual audio, and general balance and user interface improvements.

Developed by Lancarse, Zanki Zero: Last Beginning is described as a “non-stop survival RPG.” The game will release in Europe and North America on April 9, 2019. Its PS Vita version, which is available in Japan, won’t be localized.

[Source: Gematsu]