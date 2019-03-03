Following the release of Fallout 76‘s content roadmap, Bethesda has detailed the upcoming brewing and distilling features that will be added to the game as part of the Wild Appalachia update.

Wild Appalachia will add a new quest, Wasted on Nukashine, that starts near Vault-Tec University and tasks players with making their way to a speakeasy. A robot named Biv will then teach them how to craft Nukashine using the Brewing Station.

The workbench will allow players to create various beverages including beers, cocktails, wines, and spirits. Each beverage will come with a temporary buff and drawback.

Here’s what players will be able to brew:

WINES AND SPIRITS Wines and Spirits require some fermentation time to take advantage of their full effects as a “fresh” beverage. Let them age long enough, and they will change from “fresh” to “vintage”, and gain additional, more powerful effects. Here’s a look at a blazing spirit known as Firecracker Whiskey: Fresh Effect: Your melee attacks will result in self-immolation, damaging both you and your attackers.

Your melee attacks will result in self-immolation, damaging both you and your attackers. Vintage Effect: In addition to its fresh effects, Firecracker Whiskey will set enemies on fire from your ballistic and melee attacks. BEERS Beers require fermentation, but they are best served fresh and do not have a vintage state. Become the ultimate predator with an ice-cold glass of Hoppy Hunter: Fresh Effects: Increased scope stability and damage versus animals, but reduced VATS accuracy. MIXED DRINKS Mixed drinks do not require fermentation and their effects do not change. Gulp down a Tick Blood Tequila Sunrise to sate your appetite: Effects: Your successful melee attacks have a chance to inflict you with a disease but may also refill your hunger meter.

Wild Appalachia will be live on March 12, 2019. For more on Fallout 76, check out our game hub.

[Source: Bethesda]