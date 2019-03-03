February 2019 was a busy month in terms of new video game releases, with games like Anthem, Crackdown 3, Far Cry New Dawn, and Metro Exodus battling it out for a share of the UK retail market. Ultimately, it was Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts III that took the top spot, followed by BioWare’s Anthem.

Kingdom Hearts III had a slight edge over the other titles in that it has been on shelves since January 25th. However, there’s no denying that the game is the most popular one among the bunch, as evidenced by its record-breaking sales.

Despite unfavorable reviews, Anthem came second, beating the well-received Metro Exodus. The Deep Silver shooter, which released ahead of Anthem, debuted at no. 7. However, Metro Exodus‘ sales performance is on par with its predecessors.

Microsoft-exclusive Crackdown 3 failed to impress. The game debuted at no. 34, and its launch-month sales were down by as much as 92 percent compared to Crackdown 2.

Far Cry New Dawn rounded up the top five but its sales weren’t quite up to the mark either. The Far Cry spin-off sold 57.8 percent less than the previous spin-off entry, Far Cry Primal.

According to chart tracking services Gfk and Ukie, UK’s top ten games at retail for the period between January 27th and February 23rd are as follows:

Kingdom Hearts III Anthem Red Dead Redemption 2 Resident Evil 2 Far Cry New Dawn FIFA 19 Metro Exodus New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Any surprises for our readers in this list?

Kingdom Hearts 3 Sales Dominated UK Retail Chart in February WATCH GALLERY

[Source: MCV]