It may be hard to believe, but it’s been a month since Apex Legends first dropped in February 2019. In that time, it’s been a success for EA and Respawn right out of the gate. One month after launch, the battle royale smash hit another major milestone. 50 million players have dropped into the Titanfall offshoot, which is a major feat for any game.

To celebrate, a special video was released, detailing some of the stats accumulated in Apex Legends’ first month:

In a way, it’s not surprising to see Apex Legends hit such a massive player count in such a short time. In its first day alone, it had 1 million players, later growing to more than 2 million. By the end of its first three days available to the public, it racked up a player count of 10 million players, in addition to having a million people playing at once. It seems like nothing can slow Respawn’s newest game down! With it possibly expanding to more countries, that player base could grow even more.

Apex Legends Player Stats Video Reveals a 50 Million Player Count WATCH GALLERY

Of course, Apex Legends will continue to grow in the coming months (and years). The first battle pass is due to hit sometime in March 2019. In addition, recent leaks may have revealed the next hero to join the already-diverse lineup. It’s such a hit that even Fortnite seems to have been inspired by the former’s now-famous pinging feature.

Our review of Apex Legends called it an “expertly-crafted battle royale shooter.” It’s not the only game coming from Respawn soon, either. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2019 and is set to be released the following Fall.

Are you one of the 50 million playing Apex Legends? How have you been enjoying it in its first month? Let us know!