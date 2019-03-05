Alongside publisher Curve Digital, developer Fallen Tree Games, the team behind PS Vita’s Quell Memento, has announced its newest project, American Fugitive. It’s a top-down, open world game presently slated to launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One sometime in 2019. Based on the little shown thus far, carnage and mayhem rest at the center of the experience. This applies to combat on foot and in vehicles. But story seems integral to American Fugitive, as well.

See a glimpse of all of the above in the reveal trailer below:

American Fugitive’s setting takes place in a small town during the 1980s. Players adopt the role of Will Riley, a man wrongfully accused and convicted of murdering his own father in cold blood. Refusing to serves his sentence, Riley breaks out of prison, determined to find the folks responsible for orchestrating his arrest.

On the PlayStation Blog, American Fugitive Art Director Lewis Boadle detailed more of what to expect from the title. For starters, players will be able to break into any building they encounter. Stealing items to sell, altering Riley’s appearance, and searching for clues about the real killer are at the nexus of the game’s breaking and entering mechanic. However, there exists a level of risk that may or may not always be worth it in the end.

Boadle didn’t offer too much in the way of information about driving, but noted that vehicles are essential to the experience. Since Riley will spend most of his time on the run, police chases are also bound to play a central part. And the same can be said of combat, which will involve gunplay despite Riley’s already tough predicament.

Like other open world games, players should also expect a number of side activities. These include, but are not limited to, collectibles, time-trials, and stunts. Additionally, side stories will factor in, adding to the main storyline by introducing a number of interesting characters.

