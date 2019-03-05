Devil May Cry 5 info

You’ve heard of it, haven’t you? The legend of Sparda? Almost 20 years have passed since Capcom first unveiled Devil May Cry and its super-stylish combat to the world, and now, we’re ready for the next chapter–Devil May Cry 5.

Set soon after the events of Devil May Cry 4 (and the disappointing DMC 2, it seems), the fifth numbered installment in Capcom’s hack and slash series heralds the return of Dante and Nero, who must join forces with a brooding stranger known only as V in order to save Red Grave City from the point of collapse.

Demons are on the march, Urizen has been crowned king of the underworld, and Nero is without an arm. Yes, it seems his neon-blue Devil Bringer arm was stolen just when he needed it most. We have a sneaking suspicion who the culprit might be.

Nevertheless, in anticipation of launch day, we’ve scoured the four corners of the Internet (and the PSLS archives!) to present to you everything you could possibly need to know about DMC 5. Now let’s see if we can really fill your dark soul with light.

Let’s rock, baby! Devil May Cry 5 will finally see the warm light of day on Friday, March 8, when Capcom’s long-anticipated sequel will become available on the PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Essential Reading: