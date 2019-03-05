PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 5, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! ($39.99)(ou 3-20)

Fate/EXTELLA LINK ($59.99)(out 3-19)

Fate/EXTELLA LINK — Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99)(out 3-19)

ONE PIECE World Seeker ($49.99)(out 3-14)

ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition ($89.99)(out 3-14)

PSVR Games

ChromaGun Bundle ($26.99)

Kingdom Hearts VR Experience (Free)

PS4 Demos

Croc’s World Run

Deltarune Chapter 1

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO TOP PLAYER’S GOLF ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000 ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO WORLD WAKU WAKU 7 ($7.99)

Attack of the Earthlings ($15.99)

Awesome Pea ($5.99)

Beat Cop ($14.99)

Blast Zone! Tournament ($19.99)

Bonds of the Skies ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Caretaker ($7.99)

Crash Dummy ($29.99)

Creepy Road ($12.99)

Crimson Keep ($19.99)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 ($59.99)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Deponia Doomsday ($19.99)

Doom and Destiny ($11.99)

Eternity: The Last Unicorn ($19.99)

Fimbul ($29.99)

Ghoulboy: Dark Sword of Goblin ($7.99)

I and Me ($7.99)

Left Alive Day One Edition ($59.99)

Move or Die ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

The Occupation ($29.99)

Paraiso Island (Free)

RBI Baseball ($29.99)

STAR WARS Battlefront: Hoth Bundle ($29.99)

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove ($19.99)

Unknown Fate ($12.74)

Wartile ($19.99)

Your Toy ($19.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade Episode 3 (Free)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 1 ($92.99)

DOA6 DLC ($3.99 and up)

Death end reQuest DLC (Free and up)

Far Cry New Dawn – Hurk Legacy Pack ($4.99)

Far Cry New Dawn – Knight Pack ($3.99)

Far Cry New Dawn – Retro Weapons Pack ($3.99)

Far Cry New Dawn – Unicorn Trike ($3.99)

FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD Fire Promoter DLC ($19.99)

GT Sport DLC ($0.99 and up)

LEFT ALIVE World of Tanks collaboration (Free)

Eailway Empire Germany ($12.99)

Ride 3 Free Pack 5 (Free)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Myth Hunter Gear ($2.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – The Serpent’s Heart ($4.99)

Skyforge: Pioneer Pack ($19.99)

TEKKEN 7 Julia Cheng ($5.99)

TEKKEN 7 Negan ($7.99)

TERA: PUBG Combat Casual Pack ($9.99)

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 2 ($3.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Occult Siege ($2.99)

World of Tanks – Krupp-Steyr Waffenträger Ultimate ($41.99)

PS Vita Games

Awesome Pea ($5.99)

Bonds of the Skies ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Ghoulboy: Dark Sword of Goblin ($7.99)

I and Me ($7.99)

Night Trap – 25th Anniversary Edition ($9.99)

