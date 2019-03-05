March is here, which means new PS Plus games and new PS Now games are available on your PS4 systems. PS Now added 12 new titles that have something for everyone, bringing the total number of games to over 750. There are a number of notable titles for this month’s PS Now update, so let’s dive in.

Firstly, you’ll get Battlefield 4, a game that we called “a complete shooter package.” It’s got a fun single player campaign to run through, a slew of multiplayer maps to choose from, and various challenges to keep you busy. Battlefield 4 is absolutely worth playing.

A fan favorite, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is also available through PS Now starting in March 2019. This game wraps up the series and does so in such a thrilling way, giving you a ton of weapons and impressive visuals to enjoy. Previously, the only way for you to play this was on PS3, so it’s nice that you can use the streaming service to enjoy it elsewhere.

For you sports fans out there, you’ll have NBA 2K18 available to stream, which despite the intrusive microtransactions is still fun to play.

You’ll find those and many more in this month’s PS Now update. The full list of games will be included below:

A Bastard’s Tale (PS4)

Battlefield 4 (PS3)

Black Knight Sword (PS3)

Black Mirror (PS4)

Dead Space 3 (PS3)

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)

Mirror’s Edge (PS3)

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 (PS4)

NBA 2K18 (PS4)

Pool Nation (PS3)

Red Faction (PS2)

WWE 2K18 (PS4)

The PS Now library is really shaping up to have a compelling list of games that keeps growing and growing over time.

What do you think? Do any of those titles jump out at you? Let us know if you’ll be streaming any of the new games this month!

