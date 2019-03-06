Dead or Alive 6 marked the return of the long-running series after seven years. While many were likely excited to return to the titular tournament after all this time, the newest entry in the franchise appears to be struggling in terms of sales. While it did make it to the top of the charts in Japan, it just barely edged out 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to claim that top spot.

Unfortunately, Dead or Alive 6 has been faring worse in other parts of the world. It debuted outside of the top 20 in its first week in the UK, which isn’t exactly a good sign. We won’t hear about it’s US sales until the end of March, however. Our review of Dead or Alive 6 was fairly positive, saying it “makes substantial steps towards propelling the brand forward.”

The other major PlayStation 4 release was Square Enix’s Left Alive. Despite seemingly releasing without much fanfare, did manage to crack the top five.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan for the week ending March 3, 2019:

[PS4] Dead or Alive 6 – 26,442 (NEW) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 25,617 (2,909,033) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 24,436 (479, 443) [PS4] Anthem – 20,368 [PS4] Left Alive – 17,662 (NEW) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! – 12,864 (1,514,711) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,369 (2,154,698) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 10,983 (781,051) [NSW] Zoids Wild: King of Blast – 10,030 (NEW) [NSW] Super Mario Party – 9,900 (1,037,559) [NSW] Darius Cozmic Collection – 9,495 (NEW) [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 8,986 (2,947,577) [PS4] Jump Force – 8,655 (103, 020) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – 8,638 (624,521) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 7,694 (1,307,507) [PS4] NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHA Edition – 6,625 (27,950) [PS4] Far Cry New Dawn – 6,000 (44,668) [PS4] Resident Evil 2 – 4,505 (348,778) [NSW] Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration – 3,370 [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 3,000 (61,855)

Hardware sales (followed by the previous week’s sales):

Nintendo Switch – 68,666 (53,270) PlayStation 4 – 11,871 (10,632) PlayStation 4 Prop – 7,896 (6,956) New Nintendo 2DS LL – 6,202 (3,388) PlayStation Vita – 3,287 (3,600) New Nintendo 3DS LL – 1,203 (1,052) Nintendo 2DS – 116 (113) Xbox One X – 67 (51) Xbox One – 23 (21)

