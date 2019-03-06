Alongside the release date announcement for Avalanche Studios’ Generation Zero came news of a Collector’s Edition, priced at $80. Among the items featured in this edition was a “Dala” horse, a seven-inch wooden figurine. Due to supply troubles, however, this edition of the game is being pulled. Yet, players interested in grabbing a special version of Generation Zero shouldn’t fret. Another Collector’s Edition will be sold sans the Dala horse, and for a cheaper price.

Publisher THQ Nordic announced the news, explaining the supply difficulties with the following statement,

The Dalecarlian horse (aka the Dala horse) will not be part of the Generation Zero Collector’s Edition. Due to the late arrival of the Dala horses and making an in-time assembling of the Edition impossible, THQ Nordic will take action and will pull the horse from the Collector’s Editions and from all retail customers.

The new version of Generation Zero’s Collector’s Edition will cost customers $69.99, a $10 drop in price without the Dala horse. In addition to the game itself, all of the other previously listed items will be included. They are as follows:

A Shirt

A Premium Steelbook Case

Premium Box

A Cloth Map of the Game World

4 Concept Art Postcards

For those who still want to have the Dala horse in their possession, THQ Nordic aims to offer it as a separate item at retailers. Currently, details on this front are scarce. However, Publishing Director at THQ Nordic, Jan Binsmaier did note, “we are currently working on a solution to offer the Generation Zero Dala horse as a completely separate item via retail outlets later this spring. Stay tuned for further info!”

Despite these troubles, Generation Zero’s release date remains the same. Avalanche Studios’ latest adventure is set to launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 26, 2019.

[Source: THQ Nordic]