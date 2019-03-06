Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa is heading to the West very soon. It will release on May 31, 2019 in Europe, while it launches on June 4, 2019 in North America. In addition, the games will come with some extras.

Kotodama will be available both physically and digitally, though buying a physical copy does have its benefits. Every physical release of Kotodama will come with some exclusive gifts. A set of cards featuring artwork from the game, as well as exclusive stickers featuring chibi designs of all the characters will be included.

But that’s not all, either. Certain retailers will have a keyring of the demon Mon-chan, who is a central character in Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa, packaged in, as well.

Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa is an original visual novel that takes place in a high school “where nothing is what it seems.” In it, Mox-chan gives you the power of Kotodama, which will prove very useful in your adventure. The power allows you to force anyone to tell all truths. With your new ability, you may be able to investigate the dark occurrences that are occurring in your school. Fujisawa Academy is a place full of secrets, and it’s up to you to figure out what’s going on.

Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa is the latest visual novel from PQube. The publisher has another visual novel coming to the West around the same time, Our World is Ended. Unfortunately, it suffered a short delay recently.

Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa will be released on May 31, 2019 and June 4, 2019 in Europe and North America, respectively. It will be playable on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.