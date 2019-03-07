10 Overlooked PS2 Games You Should Totally Play

Every March, we at PlayStation Lifestyle celebrate an important milestone. On March 4, 2000, the PlayStation 2 was born. Sure, the 19th anniversary isn’t the sexiest time to celebrate, but we’re doing it for the Lifestyle, as it were. This time, I’ve taken it upon myself to offer up a fun, little listicle for the darker corners of the PlayStation 2’s history. When you’re dealing with one of the best-selling systems of all time, it’s hard to go through and pick out things like obscure games, because as long as the game was good, chances are there was a relatively healthy niche for it.

You’re not going to see something like a Shin Megami Tensei title on this list, nor will you see something like God Hand that still gets hella props today, despite not doing well. Instead, I opted to choose games I almost never hear about, despite having fond memories of them myself. In some cases, they aren’t games I’ve played personally, but have always been fascinated by (such is the curse of never having enough time to play games).

The following ten games are titles that either have merit as totally good video games you should play because they’re great or have ideas that didn’t quite land for various reasons but are still historically fascinating and worth checking out. These are games that, in their own way, defined the PS2 (or the “PS2 era” in the case of multiplatform titles). For many of these, you’ll probably never see a game like them again. For others, well, just play ’em, okay? They’re neat. I promise.