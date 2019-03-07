Castlevania throwback Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is getting a physical release through Limited Run Games on PS4, Vita, and the Nintendo Switch.

The package will be available to buy on March 15th, 2019 at 10 am EST. Just like the blood on a vampire’s victims, copies will run dryfast.

And that’s not all! There will also be a collector’s edition for $54.99 with an 18 x 24 inch poster from classic Konami box artist Tom duBois, who also drew the cover art of Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Super Castlevania IV, and Rocket Knight Adventure. It will also come with a retro style box like the Super Nintendo’s, the official soundtrack, and a retro sleeve that cartridges used to come with. This will be available in two batches on Limited Run Games on March 15th at 10am and 6pm EST.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is a retro-style platformer is a spiritual successor to the Castlevania games on the Nintendo Entertainment System. It features four characters who can be switched at any point and provide different aspects to the platforming and combat. The game, despite its simple 8-bit look, also has multiple endings dependent on your interactions throughout.

The crowdfunded Ritual of the Night will take the series into 3D with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night director Koji Igarashi at the helm. The game managed to raise over $5.5 million on Kickstarter. It is due to launch this summer for PS4. Unfortunately, the Vita version was canceled in August 2018 as Sony has discontinued the console and ending the production of physical copies.

While physical releases are still popular among collectors and hardcore fans of a series, digital is also gaining a prevalent footing with an all-digital Xbox One S set to release soon. The division between the two prompted Daily Reaction to look an increasingly digital future to see if it might kill off physical media. With companies like Limited Run Games having a great market for fans that want a physical disc, it’s unlikely that we’ll see physical media fully going away anytime soon.

[Source: Limited Run Games]