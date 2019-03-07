Vault seekers can finally use the AIM Controller while playing Borderlands 2 VR, thanks to a new update. Gearbox added the functionality on March 7, 2019, alongside other performance and gameplay improvements to the game.

While using the AIM controller, you can switch the button layout and how you use the sticks. This was included so left handed players won’t feel left out. Movement can also be tied to either the gun or the head; you go forward depending on which implementation is facing.

Other improvements accompany the patch. The scope is now wider and has better performance than before, crosshairs can now be turned off, and you can get rid of the scope as well. Vault Symbols now appear correctly on screen; a bug could previously had them hidden.

This update comes in the wake of a new PAX East panel from Gearbox Software on March 28, 2019, which will have “never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises.” Whether or not, any of the reveals will be Borderlands 3 remains to be seen. However, the series has been highly successful for the studio, with over 18 million copies sold for Borderlands 2 alone. The last released title, MOBA shooter Battleborn, failed to garner a wide audience with its final update in October 2017. After that, Gearbox said it was moving on to a “highly anticipated unannounced project.”

Blake Grundman wrote in his review for Borderlands 2 VR, “Every aspect of this already immersive world is only augmented through the implementation of VR. The ability to turn your head a full 360 degrees and still be enveloped in the unique presentation makes the experience even more appealing.” Perhaps the inclusion of the AIM controller will make that immersion even more engaging?

Source: Gearbox Software