The Crew 2‘s newest cars are ready to brake, boost, and draft their way across America when they launch later in March 2019. The Spyker C8 Ailerion 2008 and the Mercedes-Benz AMG C63S Coupé 2016 are joining the roster of this open world title’s roster of cars. Though, if you have the season pass, you might already have them!

Both of the cars were released on March 6, 2019 for season pass holders, while those who have opted out can get them on March 13th. The AMG C63S Coupé is made for street races with a sleek, sporty design that has the power to get first place in the home stretch. It has a V8 engine and 510 horsepower. The Spyker C8 Ailerion 2008 is also a street car with a focus on performance. Ubisoft explained that “its aluminum body and wider front grille give this ride a touch of aggressiveness that will spook and impress your competitors, before leaving them far behind.”

The Crew 2’s season pass launched back in June 2018 for $39.99. It was also included in the Gold and Motor Editions. Players who sign up to the pass have seven days early access to the monthly added vehicles, one exclusive house location, two outfits, and get a 20 percent discount from the game store. By the time the season pass ends, 22 new vehicles will have been added to the game.

Ubisoft has continued to add free content for all players of the publisher’s racing live service. In September 2018, hovercrafts bumped across America’s rivers and ocean fronts with the Gator Rush update. The game has been available since June last year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: The Crew 2]