Like last year, Sony has launched a free PlayStation 4 dynamic theme to celebrate International Women’s Day. It’s a gorgeous theme, featuring many of PlayStation’s iconic heroines, including Aloy, Ellie, Chloe Frazer, and several more. Currently, the dynamic theme is only available in select territories. However, it is bound to hit PlayStation storefronts worldwide as the day carries on.

In addition to celebrating International Women’s Day 2019 with a stunning PS4 theme, pictured in the featured image above, Sony released a special video on its PlayStation Europe YouTube channel. In the video, women from Sony’s worldwide studios briefly share their game industry-centric experiences.

You can watch the full video below:

Guerrilla Games Concept Artist Choro Choi designed the theme, which spotlights the following PlayStation characters: Uncharted’s Chloe and Nadine, Freya from 2018’s God of War, Aloy of Horizon Zero Dawn fame, Ellie from The Last of Us, Gravity Rush’s Kat, the beloved Lady Maria from Bloodborne, Kara from Detroit: Become Human, and LittleBigPlanet’s Sackgirl. Those who look closely will find that even some of the imps from Media Molecule’s upcoming Dreams is getting the love.

As noted above, this is the second year that Sony has celebrated International Women’s Day in such a manner. In 2018, a similar dynamic theme went live on the PlayStation 4 for free. The artwork for the 2018 theme, designed by Media Molecule artist Maja-Lisa Kehlet, featured Chloe, Nadine, Aloy, Kara, Ellie, and a cute creature from Dreams. It should be interesting to see who, if anyone, is added to the mix next year should Sony choose to celebrate the holiday in a similar fashion.