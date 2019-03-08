Originally set to release later in March 2019, The Sinking City has been delayed to June 27, 2019. In a refreshingly honest announcement video, posted below, Community Manager Sergey Oganesyan explained the team’s rationale. It’s pretty simple; the team “decided that [they] want to release [The Sinking City] in a less crowded timeframe.”

Often times, we merely suspect a crowded month to be one of the reasons behind a delay, but most teams only vaguely cite needing more time to make the game as good as possible or add in a specific feature. Here, we’re told directly that’s the case.

While it would be hard to top how cluttered February was, with its three AAA titles launching simultaneous (i.e Metro Exodus, Far Cry: New Dawn, and Jump Force all appeared on February 15, 2019), March doesn’t have much room either. Devil May Cry 5 launched March 8th, The Division 2 releases March 15th and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will come out on March 22nd.

Of course, this delay will also allow the team to spend more time fine-tuning the game and incorporating player feedback. Hopefully, this helps the game find commercial success. Here at PlayStation LifeStyle, we think this game has the potential to be one of the best Lovecraftian games in years. For more insights on the game, be sure to check out our interview with the developer.

The Sinking City Release Date Delayed to June Due to Crowded Release

The Sinking City will release on June 27, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.