In addition to releasing patch 1.0.3 yesterday, BioWare has revealed a list of known issues currently plaguing Anthem, and has said that it’s working hard to address them.

The full list of issues currently being fixed is as follows:

When loading into the game for the first time after a patch the Shields and Armor on a javelin will be incorrect. The first time a player enters and exits Freeplay or any other activity the issue will fix itself.

Players are not receiving their level 20 Match Consumables. Players were granted item blueprints instead of the recipes when they hit this level previously.

Some players may experience audio crackling while in Fort Tarsis.

There may be some instances where players are unable to quit out of a Quickplay mission through the map UI.

A number challenges may not be tracking properly, such as the objectives under the “Legendary Freelancer” challenge.

Some players may encounter a bug where they are unable to interact with any objects or players.

Visual effects on javelin thrusters are not functioning properly while stormy weather is present in game.

Inactivity messages may not be able to be dismissed after a player returns from being away.

There are a number of Origin error messages that some PC players may encounter, including Origin showing that it is offline when it actually online and that the friends list is accessible when in offline mode.

The UI may not display events for some players when an event has spawned nearby in Freeplay.

There is a bug where armor pips can change in between activities. This is both a display and gameplay issue.

BioWare didn’t mention when it’ll release Anthem‘s next patch but we’ll find out in due course and keep our readers posted.

Next Anthem Update Will Include Audio and UI Fixes WATCH GALLERY

[Source: EA]