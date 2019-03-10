IO Interactive has released Hitman 2‘s March 2019 roadmap, detailing all the content the game is set to receive including a new Sniper Assassin Map, a major game update, legacy Elusive Target, and more.

Without further ado, check out the full roadmap below:

March 14 / Challenge Pack The Butler Did It Challenge Pack puts you in the shoes of a butler in the Isle of Sgàil and tasks you with completing six challenges – all whilst disguised as the butler. You won’t be opening doors and welcoming guests though. Complete all 6 challenges and you’ll unlock your very own “Feather Duster”, a throwable non-lethal melee item. Cleaning has never been more fun – or dangerous!



March 21 / Featured Contracts Each month, we challenge our community to create interesting, exciting and fun contracts that match a theme. Inspired by the Saint known as Patrick, who is often celebrated in March, we’re setting this month’s theme as ‘Murphy’s Luck’.



March 26 / Sniper Assassin Map and Game Update Owners of Expansion Pack 1 and the Expansion Pass can look forward to a new Sniper Assassin map arriving on March 26! Agent 47 will be arriving in a new location, with a new rifle and will have 3 targets and their bodyguards in his sights. Complete challenges and unlock rifle upgrades and score modifiers to top the leaderboards. The Sniper Assassin Mode also allows you to play online coop as Stone or Knight and complete the contract with a friend to challenge at the top of the multiplayer leaderboards.

