Fresh off the release of Devil May Cry 5, Capcom is keeping up with that momentum with a new manga based on the game. It will center around the series’ newest protagonist, V, and delves into his mysterious background. The digital manga begins on April 27, 2019, though fans can get a taste of the series right now.

The series will be available exclusively on the LINE Manga service, and chapters will be added every Saturday. Known as Devil May Cry 5: Visions of V, it details the history of Devil May Cry 5’s most enigmatic character, V. It go into various points of V’s life prior to Devil May Cry 5, including his birth, how he first met his trademark familiars, and more. Though Devil May Cry 5 ultimately does touch on V’s background, this series will add more context to his story. While the series doesn’t start until April 27th, a “Chapter 0” prequel story is available now.

Devil May Cry 5 Manga Focusing on V Coming in April 2019 WATCH GALLERY

V is definitely a new kind of character in the Devil May Cry series. Players don’t directly control him, but rather they control his familiars. This manga could help give greater insight into his relationship with the creatures. Be aware, however, that the LINE Manga service is currently only available in Japan. We also don’t know how many issues of the manga there will be.

Reviews of Devil May Cry 5 have been highly positive since its launch. While our review called V “not as satisfying as the other characters,” other players were fans of the new addition. Whether V will have any sort of role in the series moving forward is a question mark, but fans can learn more about his past, if they’re curious.

Devil May Cry 5 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Natalie.mu via Siliconera]