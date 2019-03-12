It’s been a long time coming, but we may finally have a release window for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Dengeki Online released an article saying that Atlus would be releasing the long-awaited title in Fall of 2019. However, the article has since been removed, raising a few questions. It looks like it was a case of opening the lid a little too early, which means we should have official confirmation in the coming days.

While it’s not a solid release date, a launch window has been a long time coming. Originally announced in 2015, it has seen numerous delays since. In addition, while originally planned for the PlayStation Vita and the PlayStation 4, the former version has been canceled.

Before 13 Sentinels releases to the public, players will have a chance to try it out for themselves. The 13 Sentinels Prologue allows you to experience the beginnings of this story. While save data cannot be transferred to the full game, there are a variety of ways to purchase the demo. That launches in Japan very soon, on March 14, 2019 to be exact.

13 Sentinels Release Date Seemingly Revealed by Atlus WATCH GALLERY

True to its name, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim centers around 13 different characters. It’s a break from Vanillaware’s usual fantasy fare and features a modern, high-tech setting. However, expect plenty of the usual VanillaWare qualities to be found here.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is seemingly releasing in Japan in Fall 2019 for the PlayStation 4. A Western release is coming, though there hasn’t been more news on that front quite yet. However, with a Japanese release finally on the way, we should be getting more information on that soon.

[Source: Gematsu]