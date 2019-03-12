Apex Legends is about to get bigger and better. While EA and Respawn haven’t officially commented on it, some Origin users have noticed the Apex Legends page got a bit of an update. It now mentions the Battle Pass and new character, both of which have been teased heavily. Not only does it give an indication that the Battle Pass is coming very soon, it noted that it will cost 950 Apex Coins (around $10 USD). In addition, it confirmed the existence of Octane, the newest Legend to join the roster.

The image has since been removed from Origin, but various accounts claimed to have seen it. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly what the Battle Pass includes at this time. Whether Octane will be behind a paywall or not is currently unknown, but tying the character to the pass in some way is possible.

The price for the Battle Pass isn’t surprising and puts it in in line with similar passes from Fortnite and PUBG. We’ll see how the Apex Legends Battle Pass compares to those games, content-wise, however.

As for Octane, players had known about the character for weeks now, after a leak revealed them and another character, Wattson. While the latter is still a bit of a mystery, subsequent datamining revealed even more about Octane. The character is focused on speed, with an ability that increases their speed by a third. In addition, Octane has another ability that gradually restores their health over time.

With over 50 million players in its first month, Apex Legends surely has a long life ahead of it. The launch of Season One will also coincide with a major update that tweaks the Legends for the first time.

