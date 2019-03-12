This week’s Fortnite update adds the Baller as a vehicle in Battle Royale. Functioning as a rolling shield, the Baller has 300 Health and will let you “pull yourself up or swing through the trees” using the attached Grappler and Boost functionality. In addition, Vending Machines no longer have a material cost and will be destroyed after the item inside is claimed.
A few quality of life adjustments have been made, such as players now automatically entering the driver’s seat when getting into an empty vehicle. Fans can also enjoy custom consume animations for Bandages, Medkits, the Small Shield Potion, Shield Potion, Slurp Juice, and Chug Jug.
This week’s Limited Time Mode is bringing back The Getaway. Additionally, players get another tournament session for the Gauntlet Solo Test Event & Gauntlet Duo Test Event. It will run 24 hours a day and end on March 19th at 12 AM ET.
Creative mode is getting a new island, a wooden lodge theme, and new game options. These include things such as a Score to Win condition, new objectives, and more.
Below are the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety.
BATTLE ROYALE
WHAT’S NEW?
The Baller
Keep the good times rolling! Combine your boost and grapple to perform unbelievable feats with the newest vehicle addition to Battle Royale!
Vending Machines
These convenient machines now dispense things free of charge but only provide one item/weapon before disappearing.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Baller
- This single seat vehicle is found at Expedition Outposts and around pirate camp loot stashes
- Use the attached Grappler and Boost functionality to pull yourself up cliffs or swing through the trees
- The driver is protected from damage, but The Baller is vulnerable to enemy weapon fire.
- 300 Health
- Infantry Rifle
- Removed Common rarity
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Adjusted rarity from Rare/Epic/Legendary to Common/Uncommon/Rare
- Base damage scaling for Common/Uncommon/Rare 36/38/40
- Clingers
- Reduced max stack size from 10 to 6.
- Vending Machines
- Removed the material cost.
- Each Vending Machine will be destroyed after claiming an item.
- Common and Uncommon Vending Machines have been removed.
- Removed Mounted Turret from Legendary Vending Machine
- Reduced availability of Treasure Maps from floor loot .53% to .27%.
- Reduced availability of Treasure Maps from chest loot 3.25% to 1.65%.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed rocket smoke trails disappearing instantly on explosion.
- Fixed an issue where the popping audio for Balloons would continue to play after using Balloons to get to max build height while using a vehicle.
- Fixed an issue where Buried Treasure would not auto pickup when the Auto Pickup Weapons setting was enabled.
- Fixed an issue where Buried Treasure chests could be placed on the Starting Island.
- Fixed an issue where using an Impulse Grenade or a Shockwave Grenade while jumping on a Hoverboard causes the player to rapidly rotate.
GAMEPLAY
- Battle Royale Crossplay Matchmaking
- Combined Xbox One and PS4 pools.
- This requires you to opt-in to cross-play.
- Players opt-ing out are restricted to Creative Mode and Playgrounds.
- Combined Mobile and Switch pools.
- Before, Switch players were combined with Xbox One and PS4 cross-play parties.
- We expect an on-average better per-game experience for both Mobile and Switch players.
- Motivating factor is unlocking optimization potential allowing us to run more playlists during more hours of the day while supporting more data center locations. Please provide us with feedback on your experience!
- Combined Xbox One and PS4 pools.
- Reduced infinite dab duration from 12 hours to 11 hours in the front end
- Just kidding, Increased Infinite dab duration from 12 hours to 13 hours in the front end
- Elimination credit is now awarded to last damager in cases of logging out, self-elimination, and eliminations due to Storm damage. Current threshold timer is 15 seconds.
- Added visual effects for the siphon on elimination.
- Players can now build as soon as they impact anything after being launched by a Pirate Cannon
- Players can dance while holding a balloon
- Added Pirate Cannon’s audio visualizer HUD icon to be a cannon.
- Players automatically enter the driver seat when entering an empty vehicle.
- Added custom consume animations for the following items:
- Bandages
- Medkit
- Small Shield Potion
- Shield Potion
- Slurp Juice
- Chug Jug
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Pirate Cannon collision that would block bullets for a passenger inside of the cannon
- Fixed Pirate Cannon not being able to shoot when moving backwards
- Fixed an issue where a player may lose functionality when shooting themselves out of a Pirate Cannon.
- Fixed Pirate Cannon player impact explosion effects sometimes being delayed
- Fixed an issue where Pirate Cannons flipped onto their side, sliding across the ground for too long
- Fixed Pirate Cannons dealing damage to itself if fired in close quarters
- Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t break through structures when fired from Pirate Cannons at close range
- Traps are no longer triggered by vehicles that are empty or carrying only friendly players.
- Fixed an issue in extreme camera flicking situations that would cause an incorrect first shot when firing weapons.
- Fixed an issue with the Conga emote not respecting environmental surfaces like Lava
- Fixed an issue where a player may briefly stop their skydiving animation unexpectedly
- Fixed an issue allowing emote-cancelling during door open/close animations.
- Fixed players holding Buried Treasure map upside down
- Fixed an issue where pressing Build and Edit buttons in quick succession would enter edit mode on the blueprint piece instead of build the structure.
- Driftboards no longer explode when exiting one near a Mounted Turret.
- Fixed PS4 players being unable to adjust mouse sensitivity.
LIMITED TIME MODE:
Summary
Welcome to The Getaway! In this mode, players will race to find a Jewel and take it to a getaway van before everyone else to win the match!
Mode Details
- Jewels can be found in special supply drop safes, located along the edge of the first storm circle. The safes take a long time to open, so make sure the area is clear before attempting to claim a Jewel!
- Four Jewels will be in play on the map at all times. If a player escapes with a Jewel or one is lost in the Storm, a new Supply Drop will bring a replacement.
- Four total getaway vans will be on the map, three that arrive early in the match and one more that shows up near the end.
- The goal is to find or steal a Jewel and take it to one of the vans in order to secure a Victory Royale.
- Once they arrive, Safe drops and getaway vans will be visible on the map at all times.
- When a Jewel is picked up, it will be visible on the map to everyone for 30 seconds.
- Carrying a Jewel will give players health & shields over time, but also slow them down by 10%.
- Getaway vans float in mid-air, Jewel carriers must build up and then interact with them in order to complete a Getaway.
- 10 red “Pursuit” supply drops land at the very beginning of the match. These carry a variety of longer-range weapons and other items, and are the only way to obtain the new Grappler in this mode.
- Only Rare weapons or better will be found in this mode.
- Rifts, Rift-to-Go and Launchpads have been removed to reduce mobility for healthier Getaway Van engagements.
- Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode, but Umbrellas are not awarded for wins
- The ATK has been temporarily brought back in this mode as it is the only 4 person ground vehicle.
EVENTS
- Tournament Update: Gauntlet Solo Test Event & Gauntlet Duo Test Event
- Added another extended session, which will run 24 hours a day and concludes on March 19th at 12 AM ET.
- Matchmaking:
- Matchmaking will no longer wait to create a match with closest scoring players available after 8 minutes, and will now require enough players with similar scores to start.
- Adjusted matchmaking point expansion to increase likelihood for high scoring players to be matched against other high scoring players.
- Note: Due to the playlist featuring matchmaking based on your score, the quality or availability of matches may differ at certain times of day.
- Updated Scoring:
- Solo
- +2 Points will now be awarded after reaching 15th Place (previously 10th Place).
- Duo
- Increased Bus Fare from -2 Points to -3 Points.
- This is a temporary solution for the Duo event granting too many points to players due to eliminations, causing an inflation of points over the course of the event.
- +2 Points will now be awarded after reaching 7th Place (previously 5th Place).
- Increased Bus Fare from -2 Points to -3 Points.
- Solo
- New Tournament: Scallywag Duos Cup (March 16th & 17th) [$100,000 in Cash Prizes!]
- As a test of our prize payment systems leading into the Fortnite World Cup, we’ll be holding a $100,000 Duos tournament on March 16th and 17th. The prize pool will be distributed across all server regions, with official rules and details released later this week.
- Participation in this event requires players to be in the Top 3% (global) of either the Solo or Duo Gauntlet Test Event as of 12 AM ET on March 16th.
- Format:
- Round One: All Eligible Players
- Round Two: Top 3000 Players from Round One
PERFORMANCE
- Fixed some instances of packet loss that could occur with certain ISPs that are prone to re-ordering UDP network packets.
- Find more context in the Reddit Post we made last week.
- Improved file I/O performance for Xbox One. This reduces the occurrence of late streaming meshes.
- Fixed a regression in hitches on Switch due to GPU timing
- Improved performance on Switch by reducing the likelihood of particles triggering when the day changes phases
- Optimized the Ship Cannon
- Optimized UI elements for large team modes
- Improved performance for the Quick Bar
- Fixed hitches that occur on the Match Stats screen due to synchronously loading assets
AUDIO
- Added new audio for Balloons while in-air.
- Reduced volume of small prop destruction sounds (chairs, beds, fences, etc).
- Removed reverb from pickaxe swings.
- Removed outdoor ambient sounds when gliding.
Bug Fixes
- The Glider deploy sound no longer plays twice when using Glider Redeploy.
- Fixed Glider land/open sounds ducking the Victory Royale music.
- Improved music volume when previewing Gliders with music while in the lobby.
- Pirate Cannon movement sound no longer stops after sprinting for over 10 seconds.
- Fixed looping Balloon pop sound after going through a Rift.
UI
- Key Bindings – The keyboard bindings are now categorized to make finding actions you want to rebind a lot easier.
- Marker System:
- Added hover details for in-world markers, actions a player may take on a marker will appear in these details. Marker details will appear when the reticule is placed over the marker.
- You can now mark vehicles and found consumables such as apples.
- Reworked display of Item markers to increase readability across all platforms.
- Items will display as a large icon for a short time when first marked, and will reduce in size when a player aims near their location.
- Markers are now sorted by distance.
- Reduced screen size of squad waypoint markers to reduce view obstruction.
- Minimap markers updated to match in-world markers.
- On keyboards there is now a keybind option to specify a dedicated key for placing a danger marker.
- Double-Clicking the ping button to place a danger marker, is no longer blocked by items on the ground.
- You can now ping while riding in a vehicle reliably.
- You can now Mark While Bush.
- Please continue to let us know what improvements you would like to see for the marker system!
- Squad nameplates and team arrows now become more transparent when aiming down sights.
- Restored the ability to view all of your current Challenges while in a match.
- Wrap things up in a hurry! You can now apply a wrap to all slots by choosing “Apply To All” when picking a wrap in the Locker.
- Enabled camera control on some reward types when viewing Challenges
- Challenge Info panel in the lobby now defaults to Party Assist while you are in a Party.
Bug Fixes
- The Luxe bundle is now displayed in the Challenge Screen along with the Blackheart and Hybrid bundles.
- Wraps are now previewed on the highest resolution version of the vehicle or weapon in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue on consoles where you couldn’t select “Party Assist” for the last challenge in a bundle.
- Fixed an issue where the next Stage of a Challenge was not automatically set to “Party Assist”.
- Fixed an issue where the animation and sound effects would play twice when selecting Challenges on a controller.
- Fixed an issue where scrolling with the mouse in the Challenge Screen would sometimes jump around unexpectedly.
REPLAY
- Added bus paths to the minimap.
MOBILE
- Introduced an Auto Fire tuning feature to allow adjustments per weapon. This was done previously for other weapons, but we’ve now added this for pistols.
- Added occlusion to footsteps on Android.
- Improve the quality of some sound effects on Mobile/Switch.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the shoot button getting stuck in a continuous fire loop or being unable to fire without being able to reset.
- Fixed an issue that caused touch players to need a more specific crosshair location to interact with the Use button.
- Fixed turbo build not starting when going from edit to build mode with the input held.
- Fixed Left Trigger action getting stuck when using a Bluetooth controller
- Fixed weapon stats on the inventory panel for mobile
- Fixed autorun not fully sprinting if “Sprint by Default for Controller” is set to ‘OFF’ on mobile
- Fixed build mode being exited if a build piece is selected before releasing the build/combat mode button
- Fixed dragging an item off the hotbar triggering use actions on mobile.
- Fixed Throwable items’ trajectory line persisting when a player is driving different vehicles on Mobile
CREATIVE
WHAT’S NEW?
New Islands & Theme
Jump into two new exotic island locations! Build your best beach retreat with the new Wooden Lodge theme while enjoying a perfect, volcanic tropical view.
New Game Options
Offense or defense? We’ve added new game rule options that allow you to further customize team settings and setup advanced PvP games.
ISLANDS
- New Islands
- Sandbar Island
- 105 tiles square in size
- Volcano Island
- 105 tiles square in size
- Sandbar Island
- Reduced the number of player islands on a server from 16 to 8.
- Allows bigger islands
- Improves server performance
- Player loading after the first 8 players will not have access to their personal islands and instead have to start a new server. This will be fixed in a future update when the portal mechanic is updated.
- Removed the blocking collision from islands to allow for the new larger islands.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where objects were missing after loading into an island, reloading and island, or finishing a game. Removed a delete record system that was causing many bugs.
- Fixed an issue where islands were unable to be restored after resetting them.
- Fixed a bug where island settings would not get applied to players joining islands.
- Fixed an issue where some Prefabs and Devices were unable to be placed on certain areas of the default island.
- Fixed an issue where players would occasionally lose functionality when loading into a Creative Island and quickly returning to the Hub.
GAMEPLAY
- Added Scoring
- Added Score to Win as an end condition. Specify the target score for players or teams to achieve to win the game.
- There are many score win conditions, ranging between 1 – 10,000,000
- Added Total Score option to Type of Scoreboard. Adds a score total to the HUD and shows the total score for players and teams when the game ends.
- Score comes from vehicle tricks and the Challenge Gallery items like Coins
- Added Score to Win as an end condition. Specify the target score for players or teams to achieve to win the game.
- Added Objectives
- Added Objectives to Win as an end condition. Specify the number of objectives required to end the game.
- Added Objectives option to Type of Scoreboard. When the game ends shows how many objectives were accomplished by each player or team.
- Coins props in the “Challenge Gallery” now have new visual effects to help make them more visible to players.
- Moved the game start countdown to after the screen fade
- Turned HUD off while starting a game on a featured island
- Added holding players in place while in countdown to game start
- Changed the countdown to 3 seconds from 6 seconds.
- Added new Spawn Location type, Current Location, that keeps you where you are when the game starts. Useful for playtesting games.
- Reordered Game tab options to make it easier to find options.
- Added tooltip descriptions for Game options and Game Settings options.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players who join a server in progress might not have their score properly reset.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to swap teams could result in DBNO instead of respawn.
- Fixed an issue where the player could not exit fly mode when the jump function is bound to the right thumbstick button on controllers.
- Fixed an issue that caused the screen to fade in twice when a game is restarted.
- Fixed an issue where the yellow triangle on the HUD warmup timer would disappear too quickly.
- Fixed an issue where the HUD warmup timer would not animate out.
- Fixed bug where players who were respawning when the game goes to warmup wouldn’t be put into stasis
WEAPONS + ITEMS
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Remote Explosives sticking to the player character when throwing them while disguised as a Bush.
- Fixed an issue where players encountered instability when interacting with the cannon.
- Fixed Drum Gun sound effect. The satisfying boom is back.
CREATIVE TOOLS + PHONE
- Sprays will now highlight when you aim at them with your Phone, indicating that they can be deleted.
- The Phone can now interact with props and building tiles that are underneath the island’s terrain. They’ll highlight as you aim the crosshair over them.
- While using the Phone to Grow or Shrink a prop with Grid Snap enabled, holding down the button will repeatedly Grow or Shrink the prop.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed holographic preview for props drawing through floors or characters on mobile platforms.
- Fixed an issue where scale indicators are pulsing the wrong direction while scaling down.
- Fixed an issue where certain player-built walls had a more expensive memory cost than expected.
- Fixed an issue where the Phone stopped working after your player was launched from a cannon.
- Fixed props temporarily changing to wrong size when using the Phone to Grow or Shrink when Grid Snap is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where the Snap Center and Resize indicators were hard to see when a prop is either too large or far away.
- Fixed an issue where the on-screen button for Terrain Collision On and Off looked the same on mobile platforms.
PREFABS
- Ambient Gallery Large
- Wooden Cabin Galleries & Prefabs
- Volcanic Rock & Lava Tile Galleries
- Jungle Temple Wall Extended Gallery
- Mine Cart Gallery
- Lava Tiles have been added to the Elemental Cube Gallery
- Known issue: Lava tiles do not cause player damage
- New floors have been added to the Street Gallery B & Slant Gallery
DEVICES
- New Baller Spawn
- This single seat vehicle is found at Expedition Outposts and around pirate camp loot stashes
- Use the attached Grappler and Boost functionality to pull yourself up cliffs or swing through the trees
- The driver is protected from damage, but The Baller is vulnerable to enemy weapon fire.
- 300 Health
- New Objective Device
- This device acts as a destroyable prop for new types of games
- Choose from 7 different objective props – YES the Durr Burger mascot and Pizza Pit mascot are finally here.
- Set amount of health from 1, 20, 50, 100, 200, 400, 500, 800, 1000, 2000, 3000, 5000, 10,000, 25,000
- Set which team the objective belongs too
- Set an explosion radius for when the objective is destroyed. Destroys all tiles and props in the radius even if the environment is set to indestructible.
- Set an optional beacon type to make them easy to find
- Known issue vehicles don’t do damage to an Objective.
- Update Starting Inventory to Team Settings & Inventory
- Added ability to select settings per team
- Bonus Ammo For Weapons – On, Off
- Starting Health – 1%, Half, Full, Invincible
- Max Health – 1, 25, 50, 75, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 10,000
- Starting Shields – Empty, Half, Full
- Max Shields – No Shield, 25, 50, 75, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 10,000
- Infinite Ammo – On, Off
- Infinite Resources – On, Off
- Fall Damage – On, Off
- Gravity – Very Low, Low, Normal, High, Very High
- Jump Fatigue – On, Off
- Player Flight – On, Off
- Player Names and Locations – Always Show, Always Hide
- Glider Redeploy – On, Off
- Down but not out – On, Off
- Block Building in Game – On (Players NOT allowed to build), Off (Players allowed to build if they have resources)
- Respawn Time – 1-30 seconds
- Max Initial Team Size – Unlimited, 1 to 16 – Use to make asymmetric teams when using teams game option.
- Eliminations to Win – Off, 1 to 10
- Collect Items to Win – Off, All, 1 to 10
- Score to Win – Off, 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 5000, 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, 100,000, 200,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, 2,000,000, 5,000,000 10,000,000
- Objectives to Win – Off, 1 to 10
- Missing in previous patch notes in 8.00 – Added wall version of Speed Boost. Great for elevators.
- Added Team Settings to Checkpoint device.
- Added limiting billboards to 50 to fix memory and performance issues on mobile devices. We will continue to monitor to see if we can increase that limit.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed performance issues with the Music Sequencer device in islands with a large number of Music Blocks.
- Fixed the Starting Inventory device granting duplicate items if the “Drop items when eliminated” setting was disabled.
- Fixed the Player Start device selecting Any team when it was set to None.
- Fixed an issue where Billboard background colors were not functioning correctly.
- Fixed the holographic preview for the Pinball Flipper always being the default size when being moved with the Phone.
- Fixed an issue where the Pinball Bumper would result in overlapping previews when copied after squashing or stretching it using the Phone.
- Fixed an issue where some of the Music Blocks placed in a Sequencer would not play in some cases.
- Fixed issues with using the Phone not being responsive while riding on the Driftboard.
- Fixed an issue where Radios could play music after loading into an island that had a Radio with playback turned off.
- Fixed an issue where players would be locked from their inventory after being shot from a cannon.
UI
- Added score to the HUD when Type of Scoreboard is set to Total Score
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where HUD elements would sometimes not appear correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the Start Game Panel would be present after returning to the HUB from a Featured Island.
- Fixed various grammar and spelling mistakes in the Prefabs menu
- Fixed an issue where the Start Game screen continues to display after leaving a Featured Island
- Updated the description for “Joel’s” Prefab to be more accurate
- Fixed an inconsistency between Creative and Playground when a single player attempted to access the ‘Team Select’ tab in the Hamburger Menu
- Improved stability when accessing the “Support a Creator” button on the Start Game Screen
- Fixed an issue where buttons icons were missing from the Start Game Screen on the Switch
- Fixed a bug where pressing Apply when selecting a team without changing the team number would always swap the player to team 1/
PLAYGROUND
- Fixed an issue where options set for Playground would remain applied when entering a featured island even though they had different Game Settings
- Players on a creative island should now be able to chat with each other prior to the start of the island game. During the game voice chat is determined by the game settings.
- Creative island games should now continue until all players have left the island or the starting player chooses to end the game from the menu. Previously, the game would end if the starting player left the island.
PERFORMANCE
Bug Fixes
- Fixed performance issues when using the Music Sequencer.
- Fixed performance issues on servers with maximum player count.
SAVE THE WORLD
WHAT’S NEW?
Staredown Southie
Get caught in the Bear Stare! Laser down the Husks with this returning Outlander.Beta Storms
Speed is key! Take on the new Test the Limits Beta Storm.
GENERAL
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused players to crash while in the Collection Book.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Winter Llama to pull from the wrong item set.
- This issue only impacted Winter Llamas that were converted from Snowflake tickets with the launch of v8.0
- All players have been granted a 2018 Winter Llama to compensate for this. Additionally, all players who received the incorrect Winter Llamas as part of the 8.0 conversion will be granted the same amount of the correct 2018 Winter Llamas in a future gift box.
Fixed an issue that caused players to continue earning Snowflake Tickets
- All remaining Snowflake tickets will be converted to 2018 Winter Llamas
- Fixed an issue with a wall being placed when picking a trap from the trap picker via mouse.
- Fixed an issue with destroying/consuming the last item in the equipped weapon/trap stack, forcing a switch to an item in the next focusable quick bar slot, even if the item is replaced by a new weapon/trap.
- Fixed an issue with the building outline appearing red after placing a trap on an existing structure.
MISSIONS + SYSTEMS
- Beta Storms
- The return of Retrieve the Data Beta Storm
- We listened to your feedback and this time around players can vote to shoot down the balloon early! No more waiting for it to land.
- Shooting down the balloon early causes the storm to rush in faster.
- The landing zone is now a 1 by 1 build area
- The storm wall is easier to see through.
- New Beta Storm mission Test the Limits.
- Test the Limits is a mission about racing around through a series of checkpoints to see how many laps you can complete, the more laps the better the badge reward. There will be a preparation time to help you optimize the path from point to point then a timed race. Great way to test different hero loadouts.
- Beta Storm: Eliminate and Collect will be rotating out.
- We appreciate everyone who participated and provided feedback on this Beta Storm variant.
UI
- The previous “Abilities” tab has been replaced with a “Loadout” tab, where players can view information about their active hero loadout while playing a mission.
- Changed the controller input so that accessing Mission Details now requires you to hold the associated button down.
- Edit option for Hero Loadouts now requires only a tap of the associated button.
- Reduced the wordiness of tooltips for gadgets.
- Respawn At Start now properly shows its associated keybind when in the Down But Not Out state.
- Evolution and Rarity increases can now be done when inspecting an item that was received from a Transform Schematic.
- Changed the “clear all” button in the Hero Loadout screen to also clear gadgets and team perks.
- Added Toggle Descriptions button to Team Perk and Gadget selection panels in Hero Loadout.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where players using the Old School or Quick Builder Controller configurations would be unable to throw grenades slotted in the third ability slot.
- Fixed issues with warnings about having another hero with the same perk in the loadout showing up in some cases when they should not.
- When a hero was being chosen for a slot that had the same perk, it will no longer erroneously warn that the perk is already in the loadout. This will make it easier to replace a hero with a higher rarity or higher Power Level hero with the same perk, since they will sort to the upper part of the list rather than sorting with the “warning” displays in the lower part of the list.
- Fixed the Hero picker details panel for Expeditions to show the correct Hero Loadout abilities.
- Changed padding on Zone name header to fix Korean language text getting cut off at the bottom.
- Fixed the ramp structure so that the trap picker UI works correctly.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Voice Chat icon to not properly update when kicking a muted player
- Fixed an issue that caused slottable item counts for Collection Book categories to not update after evolving slotted schematics.
- Fixed an issue that caused loss of gamepad control in the Transform slot picker after opening and closing the friends list.
- Fixed an issue with Hero name plate text scrolling with Hero names in all languages.
- Fixed defender trap UI issues related to selecting a defender from a different pad.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to partially lose navigation functionality when returned to the Quest Tab from the quest log.
- Fixed a matchmaking error that would prevent players from matchmaking into zones properly if they tried to start a quest from the quest log while already in a lobby.
- Fixed an issue with hero ability icons appearing grayed out in the quick bar when casting a hero ability right as another ability comes off cooldown.
- Fixed expedition timer text overlapping with completion percentage.
- Fixed an issue where the matching filter would only show the heroes that matched the team perk when the team perk was already active. It now shows all heroes since the team perk has been activated by other support heroes slotted.
HEROES
- Staredown Southie (Returning)
- Standard Perk: Bear Stare
- T.E.D.D.Y fires lasers every 2 seconds, dealing 26 base Energy Damage
- Commander Perk: Bear Stare+:
- T.E.D.D.Y fires lasers every 1.5 seconds, dealing 51 base Energy Damage
- Available in the Weekly Store on March 13 at 8 PM Eastern Time until March 20 at 8 PM Eastern Time.
- Standard Perk: Bear Stare
- Four Leaf Wildcat (Returning)
- Standard Perk: Grenade Generation
- Every 45 eliminations, gain 1 Frag Grenade charge.
- Commander Perk: Grenade Generation+
- Every 20 eliminations, gain 1 Frag Grenade charge.
- Available in the Weekly Store on March 13 at 8 PM Eastern Time until March 20 at 8 PM Eastern Time.
- Standard Perk: Grenade Generation
- Constructor B.A.S.E can now be auto placed, just like traps.
- Increased the base damage of Tail of the Dragon
- Standard Perk: Increased from 18 to 26
- Commander Perk: Increased from 45 to 64
- All Heroes in inventory and Collection Book will be marked eligible for Item Reset.
- Items eligible for a free unslot from the Collection Book will also be eligible for an Item Reset after they are unslotted.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which could cause Ninjas to have invisible collision with enemy Husks.
- Fixed an issue where Bass Solo didn’t enforce its maximum elimination limit.
- Fixed an issue where Make It Count+ displayed an incorrect tooltip value.
- Fixed an issue where Tail of the Dragon was dealing more damage than intended
- Was previously dealing the damage of Dragon Slash in addition to the base damage with every tick.
- We’ve increased the damage value on Tail of the Dragon (noted above)
- We’ve marked Snuggle Specialist Sarah as eligible for reset due to this change
- Bass Solo now correctly shows a warning if used in a support slot for a Commander without Warcry
- Fixed an issue where hotfixer was granting the incorrect amount of repair speed
- Fixed an issue where Skull Ranger Ramirez and Fallen Love Ranger Jonesy played the wrong animation in the Hero Loadout screen
- Fixed an issue where One-Two Punch never ended with some melee weapons
- Fixed an issue where Impossibility Matrix would override the default Charge Fragment bonus
- Fixed Bear Stare tooltips to display correct damage values.
- Bear Stare still deals the same amount of damage, but the tooltip value is now accurate.
- Fixed an issue where Seismic Smash was doing less damage than intended.
- This resulted in an increase of 11 base damage.
- Fixed an issue where Present…Arms! wasn’t granting the correct movement speed bonus as a Commander Perk
- Parting Gift fireworks now have sound
- Fixed an issue which could cause Keen Eyes to never turn off.
- Fixed an issue which could cause Keen Eyes visual effects to double up
- Fixed an issue where In The Zone hit counter never reset
- Updated Assault Ammo Recovery’s tooltip to accurately reflect its functionality.
- Fixed an issue which was incorrectly capping the number of targets that could be hit by Frag Grenade to 8 or 12.
- This should make “Bigger is Better” feel much more effective.
- Updated the tooltip for Doppler Effect to indicate that it reduces the cooldown, and not the energy cost, of Shockwave.
- Fixed an issue with Phase Shift that was causing the speed bonus to not apply consistently or correctly at times.
- Phase Forward and Phase Shift run speed bonus should now stack with In the Zone properly
- Phase Forward+ now correctly applies the bonus 10% run speed as intended.
- Fixed an issue where Anti-Material Charge with Strike Cost couldn’t be activated with less energy than the standard pickaxe heavy attack requires.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Anti-Material Charge wouldn’t hit enemies who were too close.
- Fixed an issue where Outlanders could interrupt Anti-Material Charge and end up in a broken state.
- Fixed an issue where T.E.D.D.Y. couldn’t spawn if any player was nearby.
- Fixed an issue where BOOM B.A.S.E. buff was not being removed after B.A.S.E was destroyed.
- Fixed an issue where Electrified floors was doing the same damage at commander and hero level
- Fixed an issue where Endless Smoke was bigger than intended at commander and hero level
- Was previously making the radius of Smoke Bomb 380% bigger at hero and commander level instead of 186%
- We’ve marked Infiltrator Ken as eligible for reset due to this change
WEAPONS + ITEMS
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused items to get put into overflow when you use the item reset feature.
- Fixed an issue that could cause certain weapon tooltips to not display weapon-specific buffs correctly. This affects the Guardian’s Will, Lead Sled, Six Feet Under, Smasher Basher, Spectral Blade, and Walloper.
- Fixed bug where Yeoman sniper rifle spawned extra projectile impact particles in some scenarios.
- Fixed the Space Pistol dealing damage multiple times per shot to the Storm King
GAMEPLAY
- Re-Implemented how Nature Husks function.
- No longer deals damage over time
- No longer applies a 3 second effect removing 6 Energy every second, for a total of 18 Energy.
- Now applies a 2 second effect which removes 6 Energy on hit, and 6 Energy per second for 2 seconds, for a total of 18 Energy.
- Now applies standard Energy Regen Lockout for 2 seconds the same way abilities do.
- Damage vs Metal structures has been unaffected
- This should provide a more consistent experience when encountering Nature Husks.
- Improved Blaster headshot hitbox when shooting at him from the side.
Bug Fixes
- Proximity mines now have correct explosion upgrade radius.
- The Trigger radius now scales up with each explosion radius upgrade
- Fixed Missions that would load into Lakeside slightly rotated, causing building issues around them.
- Storm Chest now drops both loot presents correctly.
- Fixed an issue where Frozen Smashers were still being able to damage players while charging.
- Fixed an issue where the Teleporter Gadget could appear invisible for players joining games in progress or reconnecting to a game.
- Fixed an issue for Frenzied effects remaining on Beehive Husk helmets and Sploder tanks after the Frenzied effect wears off.
GENERAL
UI
- New: UI – Added support for player surveys.
Bug Fixes
- Deadzone Menu; Fixed an issue where the initial values on PS4 and Xbox didn’t match the circle size.
- Fixed a stepping precision issue with the quantity selection slider that gets used when recycling/transferring/dropping multiple items for resources with large values.
SOCIAL
- When in a party or team your Team Members are now shown in the Social Panel!
PERFORMANCE
- Scalability levels which disable Ambient Occlusion now reduce SkyLight intensity. This makes lighting contrast between shadowed and lit areas more consistent across scalability levels.”
[Source: Epic Games]