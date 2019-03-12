Collectors may catch the bug soon, as a new special physical edition of Hollow Knight has surfaced from Fangamer and Team Cherry. It will ship on May 31, 2019. The PS4 collector’s edition is available to preorder and costs $64, while the standard edition is $29.

The Hollow Knight Collector’s Edition comes with a lot for the money. There is a metal brooch (with a display stand, wall hook, and dual-pronged fastener) of the titular character, a 14-page comic book based on the adventures of the curious explorer Quirrel, a gift box style case with gold-foil filigree and a clear printed sleeve, a gold foil art print set by the Co-Founder of Team Cherry and artist for the game, Ari Gibson, and a physical copy with all of the DLC included. That means you get Hidden Dreams, The Grimm Troupe, Lifeblood, and Godmaster. Old school gamers will be happy, as they will get to flick through a manual for Hollow Knight and a fold-out map of Hallownest. (The standard physical copy will only come with the manual and map.)

Hollow Knight, after rave reviews, sold over 2.8 million copies as of February 2019. It has a sequel on the way called Hollow Knight: Silksong, which will be free for KickStarter backers. However, that egg will only hatch on the PC and Switch after it is released.

The physical version was previously going to be published by Skybound Games, but back in November 2018, the project was canceled. The three person studio underestimated the amount of work that would have been required to will it into existence.

As an interesting tidbit, the PC physical copy will actually give people a DRM-free copy of the game on a disc. The Switch version includes an exclusive cloth for cleaning the system’s screen.

[Source: Fangamer]