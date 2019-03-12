A new trailer for the upcoming Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was just released, and it reveals the full base roster. It shows an eclectic mix of rangers and villains from all generations of the massive Power Rangers legacy. It definitely seems like to be a game that all Power Rangers fans can enjoy.

Check out the trailer here:

Prior to this trailer, we had already known that Tommy and Jason, the Green and Red Mighty Morphin Rangers, respectively, and Gia, the Yellow Megaforce Ranger, were playable. In addition, we saw an appearance from Lord Drakkon, a major antagonist from the comic series. However, we know now who will join them on the battlefield.

Somewhat surprisingly, the roster mostly features characters that aren’t part of a main ranger team. There’s Kat from Power Rangers S.P.D., who only became a ranger temporarily. There’s also the Ranger Slayer, who is an antagonist-turned-hero from the comics.

We’ve also got a classic Power Rangers villain with Goldar, as well as the Mastodon Sentry. The Mastodon Sentry may look like the Black Mighty Morphin Ranger, but they are actually the foot soldiers of Lord Drakkon. Finally, there’s Power Rangers Lost Galaxy’s Magna Defender.

Besides the character reveals, we also learned about a new mechanic in Battle for the Grid. The “Megazord Ultra” system allows you to summon the iconic mechs to decimate your opponents.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will release in Spring 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, with the PC version coming later. While you can purchase the game for $19.99, the Collector’s Edition gets you the Season Pass and two exclusive skins for Lord Drakkon and Ranger Slayer. The first Season Pass will have three extra characters, plus a skin available on day one. Preordering the game gets you a special skin for Tommy Oliver, as well.