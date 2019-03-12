Red Dead Online continues to grow, with Rockstar adding to the beta. The most recent update adds a new Showdown mode, called Spoils of War, and limited-time clothing. You can check out this new mode using the “Featured Series title in the Red Dead Online Beta launch menu, via the Quick Join option in the Player Menu or by navigating to the Featured Series signpost on the map.”

Spoils of War is a team-based mode consisting of 2-16 players. Teams are tasked with stealing loot from their opponent’s base and returning it to their base, all while defending their own stockpile. Rockstar is hoping to coax players into giving this mode a try by adding a 20% XP boost on all Showdown Modes. Plus, winning one Spoils of War match will give you 8x Dynamite Arrows that you can get from the Post Office or your Camp Lockbox.

New clothing options are also in circulation via the Wheeler, Rawson & Co Catalog, so be sure to check it weekly. Upcoming shipments will be marked as “Coming Soon,” and then as “Limited Stock,” upon arrival. If you see an item marked as Out of Stock, just keep an eye out for its return.

This week, you can find the first collection of rare clothing listed below.

The Tasman Outfit (Male only)

The Danube Outfit (Female only)

Tied Pants

Hitched Skirt (Female only)

Winter Shotgun Coat

Gardenia Hat

Squat Stovepipe Top Hat

Catalog updates and improvements will continue as new outfits and accessories are rotated through the shops.

Red Dead Online Update Adds New Showdown Mode Called Spoils of War WATCH GALLERY

As always, you can voice your feedback via the revamped Red Dead Online Beta Feedback website.

[Source: Rockstar Games]