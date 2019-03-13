A DOOM film, DOOM: Annihilation, is in production at Universal 1440 Entertainment, an arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. As such, it’s a straight-to-DVD product that fans of the franchise aren’t particularly happy about. Following the launch of a teaser trailer, one fan reached out to id Software on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for id to publicly distance itself from the project.

When questions of the developer’s thoughts on DOOM: Annihilation surfaced, the official Twitter account for the Doom game series responded with the following tweet:

We’re not involved with the movie. https://t.co/Du3wHSHk44 — DOOM (@DOOM) March 11, 2019

Of course, whomever runs the DOOM account on Twitter was merely doing their job. A question was asked; as a result, a direct answer was given. Still, it seems like it could be a jab at the film. If this is the case, fans can judge the why of it all for themselves.

See the DOOM: Annihilation trailer that prompted the terse back and forth below:

According to the film synopsis, relayed to Bloody Disgusting, DOOM: Annihilation will see Space Marines responding to a distress signal from a Martian moon base. Once there, the Space Marines find that all Hell has broken loose. Literally. With the Martian moon base overrun by demons, Hell on Earth may very well be a possibility. At the very least, it sounds as though the film could offer a pretty good time. Jury’s out on whether it will surpass the Dwayne Johnson-starring 2005 DOOM adaptation in quality.

The film is set to release sometime in the fall of 2019. However, those who choose to steer clear of the film in favor of a new entry in the game series are in luck. DOOM Eternal is currently in production at id Software for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One, but does not yet have a release date.

[Source: DOOM on Twitter via IGN, Bloody Disgusting]