In October 2018, EA Motive founder Jade Raymond left the company. At the time, her future plans were a mystery, but now she’s revealed the new path her talents have led her down. Raymond has recently taken a position at Google as Vice President. Though it hasn’t been made clear, her new role is likely related to Google’s nascent game division.

Raymond shared the news on her personal Twitter account. See the tweet below:

I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP! — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) March 12, 2019

She does not specify what her role entails. Hopefully, that will become clearer at the Game Developers Conference, which will begin on March 18, 2019. Google is set to appear at the event, where its “vision for the future of gaming” will be unveiled. Considering the company’s interests in game streaming, notably evident in its partnership with Ubisoft for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the keynote Google delivers is more than likely worthy of attention.

Jade Raymond worked at Ubisoft as a producer and executive as part of the original Assassin’s Creed team. She was later instrumental to the development of Splinter Cell: Blacklist, in addition to early conceptualization of a new Splinter Cell title before her Ubisoft departure. After leaving Ubisoft, Raymond landed a role at EA, serving as founder and studio head of EA Motive. While EA Motive assisted with the development of other EA titles, such as Star Wars Battlefront II, it has yet to release a title of its own.

[Source: Jade Raymond on Twitter]