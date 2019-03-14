It appears God of War is poised to take another awards ceremony by storm. Nominations for the 2019 British Academy Games Awards have just gone live, and Kratos’ recent adventure has racked up a total of 10 nods. The only other 2018 titles to near this number of nominations for the BAFTA recognitions are Red Dead Redemption 2, Florence, and Lucas Pope’s Return of the Obra Dinn, all of which are nominated for six awards each. Following those three celebrated titles is Celeste, with a total of five BAFTA 2019 nominations.

Check out the full rundown of BAFTA Games Awards 2019 nominations in the list below:

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Detroit: Become Human

Gris

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tetris Effect

BEST GAME

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

BRITISH GAME

11-11: Memories Retold

Forza Horizon 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Room: Old Sins

Overcooked 2

Two Point Hospital

DEBUT GAME

Beat Saber

Cultist Simulator

Donut County

Florence

Gris

Yoku’s Island Express

EVOLVING GAME

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Elite Dangerous: Beyond

Fortnite

Overwatch

Sea of Thieves

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

FAMILY

LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

Super Mario Party

Yoku’s Island Express

GAME BEYOND DEVELOPMENT

11-11: Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2

My Child Lebensborn

Nintendo Labo

GAME DESIGN

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

GAME INNOVATION

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

Cultist Simulator

Moss

Nintendo Labo

Return of the Obra Dinn

MOBILE GAME

Alto’s Odyssey

Brawl Stars

Donut County

Florence

Reigns: Game of Thrones

The Room: Old Sins

MULTIPLAYER

A Way Out

Battlefield V

Overcooked 2

Sea of Thieves

Super Mario Party

Super Smash Mario Bros. Ultimate

MUSIC

Celeste

Far Cry 5

Florence

God of War

Gris

Tetris Effect

NARRATIVE

Florence

Frostpunk

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

Dead Cells

Florence

Into the Breach

Moss

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

PERFORMER

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War

Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War

EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (Voted by the Public)

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

Fortnite

Old School Runescape

Pokémon Go

Roblox

God of War has already won big at a number of award ceremonies. Just to name a few, Kratos’ latest took home top prize at The Game Awards 2018, earned nine D.I.C.E. awards, and won a WGA trophy for best game writing. It’s also nominated for six GDC 2019 Choice Awards. That award show is scheduled for March 20, 2019,

The BAFTA ceremony will take place on April 4, 2019.

