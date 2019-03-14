It appears God of War is poised to take another awards ceremony by storm. Nominations for the 2019 British Academy Games Awards have just gone live, and Kratos’ recent adventure has racked up a total of 10 nods. The only other 2018 titles to near this number of nominations for the BAFTA recognitions are Red Dead Redemption 2, Florence, and Lucas Pope’s Return of the Obra Dinn, all of which are nominated for six awards each. Following those three celebrated titles is Celeste, with a total of five BAFTA 2019 nominations.
Check out the full rundown of BAFTA Games Awards 2019 nominations in the list below:
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Detroit: Become Human
- Gris
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- Battlefield V
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tetris Effect
BEST GAME
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
BRITISH GAME
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- Forza Horizon 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Room: Old Sins
- Overcooked 2
- Two Point Hospital
DEBUT GAME
- Beat Saber
- Cultist Simulator
- Donut County
- Florence
- Gris
- Yoku’s Island Express
EVOLVING GAME
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Elite Dangerous: Beyond
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- Sea of Thieves
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
FAMILY
- LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles
- Nintendo Labo
- Overcooked 2
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!
- Super Mario Party
- Yoku’s Island Express
GAME BEYOND DEVELOPMENT
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- Celeste
- Florence
- Life is Strange 2
- My Child Lebensborn
- Nintendo Labo
GAME DESIGN
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
GAME INNOVATION
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- Cultist Simulator
- Moss
- Nintendo Labo
- Return of the Obra Dinn
MOBILE GAME
- Alto’s Odyssey
- Brawl Stars
- Donut County
- Florence
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- The Room: Old Sins
MULTIPLAYER
- A Way Out
- Battlefield V
- Overcooked 2
- Sea of Thieves
- Super Mario Party
- Super Smash Mario Bros. Ultimate
MUSIC
- Celeste
- Far Cry 5
- Florence
- God of War
- Gris
- Tetris Effect
NARRATIVE
- Florence
- Frostpunk
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- Dead Cells
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Moss
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
PERFORMER
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War
- Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War
EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (Voted by the Public)
- Brawl Stars
- Clash Royale
- Fortnite
- Old School Runescape
- Pokémon Go
- Roblox
God of War has already won big at a number of award ceremonies. Just to name a few, Kratos’ latest took home top prize at The Game Awards 2018, earned nine D.I.C.E. awards, and won a WGA trophy for best game writing. It’s also nominated for six GDC 2019 Choice Awards. That award show is scheduled for March 20, 2019,
The BAFTA ceremony will take place on April 4, 2019.
[Source: BAFTA]