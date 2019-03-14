PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

God of War Leads BAFTA Games Awards 2019 Nominations

BAFTA Games Awards 2019 Nominations
It appears God of War is poised to take another awards ceremony by storm. Nominations for the 2019 British Academy Games Awards have just gone live, and Kratos’ recent adventure has racked up a total of 10 nods. The only other 2018 titles to near this number of nominations for the BAFTA recognitions are Red Dead Redemption 2, Florence, and Lucas Pope’s Return of the Obra Dinn, all of which are nominated for six awards each. Following those three celebrated titles is Celeste, with a total of five BAFTA 2019 nominations.

Check out the full rundown of BAFTA Games Awards 2019 nominations in the list below:

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Gris
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • Battlefield V
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Tetris Effect

BEST GAME

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

BRITISH GAME

  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • The Room: Old Sins
  • Overcooked 2
  • Two Point Hospital

DEBUT GAME

  • Beat Saber 
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Gris
  • Yoku’s Island Express

EVOLVING GAME

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Elite Dangerous: Beyond
  • Fortnite
  • Overwatch
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

FAMILY

  • LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Overcooked 2
  • Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!
  • Super Mario Party
  • Yoku’s Island Express

GAME BEYOND DEVELOPMENT

  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Life is Strange 2
  • My Child Lebensborn
  • Nintendo Labo

GAME DESIGN

  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

GAME INNOVATION

  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Moss
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

MOBILE GAME

  • Alto’s Odyssey
  • Brawl Stars
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • The Room: Old Sins

MULTIPLAYER

  • A Way Out
  • Battlefield V
  • Overcooked 2
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Super Mario Party
  • Super Smash Mario Bros. Ultimate

MUSIC

  • Celeste 
  • Far Cry 5
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Gris
  • Tetris Effect

NARRATIVE

  • Florence
  • Frostpunk
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

  • Dead Cells 
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Moss
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

PERFORMER

  • Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
  • Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War
  • Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War
  • Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War

EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (Voted by the Public)

  • Brawl Stars
  • Clash Royale
  • Fortnite
  • Old School Runescape
  • Pokémon Go
  • Roblox

God of War has already won big at a number of award ceremonies. Just to name a few, Kratos’ latest took home top prize at The Game Awards 2018, earned nine D.I.C.E. awards, and won a WGA trophy for best game writing. It’s also nominated for six GDC 2019 Choice Awards. That award show is scheduled for March 20, 2019,

The BAFTA ceremony will take place on April 4, 2019.

[Source: BAFTA]