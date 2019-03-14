Battlefield V is finally adding its battle royale mode later this month on March 25, 2019. Today’s reveal trailer for Firestorm was a clear reminder of where the mode gets its name from, as a circle of flames slowly engulfs everything. This ring of fire makes the play area get smaller and smaller, slowly pitting opponents directly against one another: a necessary feature for any battle royale game.

Watch Battlefield V burn down the house in the trailer below.

Showing off vehicles, high-intensity action, and some long-distance sniping, this trailer sets the stage for what’s to come. The team intentionally delayed rolling out this mode to avoid overwhelming players with too many options to engage with the game. We know that the player count will be lower than the battle royale standard of 100 players, clocking in at 64, and the mode will be team based. It’s currently unclear what Firestorm will do to stand out among Call of Duty‘s Blackout mode, Fortnite, and the recently released Apex Legends.

Just a few days ago, details on Firestorm allegedly leaked. This included a tutorial video, weapon information, and a vehicle list. However, this information has yet to be confirmed.

Unlike the rest of this game, Firestorm is developed by Criterion Games rather than DICE. Hopefully, this mode still feels like Battlefield and the difference in development teams proves to be an asset to the gameplay.

