Now that players have finally gotten their hands on Devil May Cry 5 after more than ten years of waiting, there’s even more to get excited about. Though we’ve known the “Bloody Palace” was coming, we now know it’ll release just in time for April Fools’ Day! It will be available as a free update on April 1, 2019.

Bloody Palace will test the abilities of even the most skilled Devil May Cry 5 players. Facing an ominous countdown, players will have to take on hordes upon hordes of demons. As you progress through the mode, the challenges will become even greater. You’ll be able to play as either Dante, Nero, or V, so be sure to try to get as many SSS-rank combos as possible.

This mode will surely keep Devil May Cry fans satisfied for some time. However, the future of Devil May Cry 5 is up in the air following this release. There have been many contradicting statements regarding post-launch DLC. While one of Devil May Cry 5’s producers said there are no DLC plans following Bloody Palace, director Hideaki Itsuno said there is potential to introduce more playable characters via DLC. In addition, some data mining supposedly reveals more content is in the works.

Either way, there is plenty to love about Devil May Cry 5 on its own. Our own review said there’s “almost too much to love” about Capcom’s newest release. The addition of a new (free) mode that will provide all players with even more challenges is almost too good to pass up.

Devil May Cry 5 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.