Gearbox has already made it readily apparent that there are a few surprises in store for PAX East 2019. One such surprise has previously been teased in a Twitter post, which hints at the imminent reveal of Borderlands 3. Now the company is offering eager fans yet another game tease for the impending PAX East events. This time, however, what the title could be is a complete mystery. Yet, fans can be almost certain it involves robots of some fashion.

Gearbox’s official Twitter account recently posted the following tweet:

Time to tease another game for PAX! pic.twitter.com/N6OQIUZnAc — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 13, 2019

The wording of the above tweet suggests the image featured within it bears no relation to the aforementioned Borderlands 3 tease. As such, many questions are raised. For one, might this hint at Gearbox’s preparing to launch an entirely new IP? Or could this robot imagery somehow tie into franchise’s from Gearbox’s lengthy past? Despite its failure to gain any real momentum, a return to Battleborn doesn’t seem too far-fetched. In many respects, the same could be said of Brothers in Arms, though the above teaser image looks a little more fantastical than what that series is known for exploring.

Whatever Gearbox has up its sleeve, details will surface soon enough, as PAX East 2019 is just around the corner. Gearbox’s PAX panel will take place on March 28th at the Main Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts. Apparently, the company has plans to unleash “never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises.”

