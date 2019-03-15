Yet another Goku will be joining the roster for Dragon Ball FighterZ with GT‘s non-canon iteration of the character. The news was shared in the latest Monthly V-Jump in Japan.

Not too many details have been shared about the character, but his Super Kamehameha special move will let him turn into Super Saiyan 3 when there are two or less characters in the team. To help in his fight against the best warriors in the universe, he has a Super Spirit Bomb. Power Pole and Reverse Kamehameha are two other moves that this kid version of Goku can perform. No footage has been shown of the character yet.

So far, Jiren, Videl, Broly (Super), Gogeta (SSGSS), and now Goku (GT) have been confirmed to be a part of this second season pass, and one more fighter on the way. Each of them will cost $4.99 separately, but the Pass for all six characters is $24.99.

Dragon Ball GT began in 1996, right after the end of Z. It follows Goku, Pan (Gohan’s daughter), and Trunks trying to find the Dragon Balls, but they only have one year to save Earth from catastrophe. If you’re confused about Goku being a kid after the events of Z, Shenron was summoned and by accident, the dragon granted a wish to turn Goku into a child.

[Source: Ryokutya2089 via Gematsu]