One of the common complaints that PlayStation VR faces is the wires that entangle its users behind them, but with this new patent, perhaps that will be a thing of the past.

Sony has patented a new band determination device and frequency band determination method to allow the PlayStation system to figure out the location of the user’s tracking. According to the patent, the PS4 could have a “program capable of switching a frequency band used for communication earlier than before according to a change in an environment in which a communication device or a communication partner is placed.” The language might be a little advanced, but the associated images make things pretty clear.

It’s difficult to assess the scientific language of the patent, but from what this looks like, the image is sent out to the headset wirelessly and feedback is returned to a break out box attached to the PlayStation system.

Whether or not this is going to be the same PlayStation VR unit with a wireless tweak, a completely new model with a better heads up display for a new system (PSVR2 on the PS5 maybe?), or if it’s actually going to release is unclear. While patents may hint at technology that companies are exploring, they don’t always release. A new PSVR without cables hasn’t been officially confirmed by Sony, but one of the earliest cited concerns with wireless VR was the latency. If Sony is exploring the technology, it could mean that they’ve solved any delays caused by the wireless transmission.

PlayStation has been a big focus for Sony over the past few years, and for good reason. Variety reported that Sony’s last financial quarter made the company a net profit of $3.78 billion from a revenue of $21.3 billion. Sony’s Game and Network Services branch made about a third of Sony’s business, making it the most successful aspect of the company with $7.3 billion of revenue, according to Engadget. As of December 31, 2018, more than 91.6 million PlayStation 4 systems have been sold since its launch in 2013. With the success of VR as part of that, and games like Beat Saber crossing the million sales mark, it makes sense for Sony to be exploring how to make the technology more user friendly in the future.

In September 2018, Sony filed a patent for a VR headset with built in sensors and thermometers that can check for a user’s motion sickness and well being. If the headset thinks that one is unwell, it would alert the user.

Would you like to see PlayStation VR go wireless? If you haven’t jumped on PSVR yet, would a wireless headset convince you to buy one?

