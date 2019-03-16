BioWare has rolled out a server -side update to improve Anthem‘s loot drop rate following fan feedback. Effective immediately, the following changes have been applied:

Masterwork & Legendary drop rates have been increased for Grandmaster 2 and Grandmaster 3 difficulty levels.

Masterwork & Legendary drop rates have been increased for harder enemies at all difficulty levels. This includes: Legendary Ancient Ash Titan, Elite Ancient Ash Titan, Legendary Fury, Legendary Ursix and Legendary Luminary.

BioWare’s Head of Live Service, Chad Robertson, took to Twitter to promise fans that the changes listed above are only the beginning. The studio will be further improving Anthem‘s loot system and endgame progression in subsequent updates.

“We appreciate all the feedback from the community on the game,” Robertson said last week. “We love the passion and share it. We’re not yet fully happy with the game’s loot behavior either. One of the downsides of moving so fast to improve is that we’re making changes to complex loot systems in several areas and it’s then harder to know how it’s performing.”

Robertson also revealed that BioWare will be making some “significant changes” to Anthem in the coming months, starting with incremental ones so that the studio can “better navigate that evolution.”

“Our goal is to ensure the best possible player experience,” he added.

BioWare’s Community Manager, Jesse Anderson, separately noted on Reddit that there’s a lot of work to be done on Anthem, and reassured fans that the game is “here to stay.”

Anthem is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: EA, Chad Robertson (Twitter)]