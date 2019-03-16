Ubisoft has announced that the next chapter in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s free Lost Tales of Greece content pack will release on March 26, 2019. Titled “A Friend Worth Dying For,” the episode will task players with helping Barnabas to discover “what his delirious hallucination of a loved one means.”

In order to gain access to the seventh episode, players will need to finish chapter five in the base game and visit the island of Skyros. The first quest is titled “Odyssey into the Past.”

In addition to A Friend Worth Dying For, the following items will be added to the game, as detailed by Ubisoft:

The Abstergo Pack With the best of modern technology on your side, take on all those who may rise against you with the Abstergo gear pack that includes a new gear set, a mount, and a bow. In addition to the gear pack, the Abstergo naval pack contains an all-new ship design, a figurehead, and a crew theme. Abstergo gear and naval packs will be available in the store and at the Oikos of the Olympians on March 19.

Captain Octopus What would a naval voyage be without a Lieutenant from the depths of the sea? Captain Octopus as a Legendary Lieutenant skin will be available on March 19!



Ubisoft has also kicked off a Photo Mode contest that gives players a chance win Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s Spartan Collector’s Edition. From now until March 21st, submit your best photo to the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Photo Mode website in order to enter.