The latest issue of monthly V-Jump has revealed that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is getting a free-to-play “Lite” version on March 20, 2019 in Japan. Although the magazine only makes reference to a PlayStation 4 release in the country, it looks like Xenoverse 2 Lite is also headed to the West, and it’ll release on the Xbox One as well.

For starters, several websites spotted Xenoverse 2 Lite in the official PlayStation Blog’s weekly new releases list (aka The Drop). The listing was curiously removed and at the time of this writing, there’s no mention of Xenoverse 2 Lite in The Drop. However, we’ve spotted an update on the Microsoft store, which seems to give the impression that Xenoverse 2 Lite is already live on the platform in the West.

An official Xbox One listing for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 now states:

You can now experience some of the key elements of Xenoverse 2 for free, with the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite (Trial) version! The following features are available in the Lite (Trial) version: – The first 5 episodes of the Story Mode – Online Matches – All contents of the Hero Colosseum

No listing for Xenoverse 2 Lite currently appears on the PlayStation Store.

According to a translation of the V-Jump article by Gematsu, Xenoverse 2 Lite will also include Parallel Quests, Photo Mode, and My Raids. Player data from the free-to-play version can be transferred to the full game.

Released in 2016, Dimps-developed Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more on the game, check out our hub.

[Source: Gematsu, Microsoft]