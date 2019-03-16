First revealed by a bunch of Steam Achievements and later teased via an official trailer, Kotal Kahn is all set to make an appearance at next week’s Kombat Kast.

Over on Twitter, NetherRealm released the following teaser for the upcoming reveal:

To recap, Mortal Kombat 11‘s roster includes the following characters so far:

Baraka

Cassie Cage

Erron Black

D’Vorah

Geras (new)

Jacqui Briggs

Jade

Johnny Cage

Kabal

Kano

Raiden

Scorpion

Skarlet

Sonya Blade

Sub-Zero

Shao Khan (preorder bonus)

Kung Lao and Liu Kang also appeared in Steam’s leaked Achievements as well as the official story trailer, but at the moment, there’s no confirmation of their inclusion in the playable roster.

In other Mortal Kombat 11 news, the game’s stress test is now live and will run until tomorrow, March 17. It’s a very limited test, restricted to a select few players based in the U.S.

The #MK11 Stress Test is now live. Check your email to see if you were selected to participate. Happy breaking! pic.twitter.com/XbbxLswji6 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 15, 2019

If you haven’t been selected for the stress test then you still have a chance to make it into Mortal Kombat 11‘s beta. However, you’ll have to preorder Mortal Kombat 11 on either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

If you don’t want to preorder then you’ll have to wait until April 23rd as that’s when the game will release worldwide for all platforms including Nintendo Switch and PC.

(Note: the image above is from Mortal Kombat X. We’ll share new images when they become available)