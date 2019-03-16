PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

NetherRealm Teases Kotal Kahn Reveal for Next Week as Mortal Kombat 11 Stress Test Goes Live

First revealed by a bunch of Steam Achievements and later teased via an official trailer, Kotal Kahn is all set to make an appearance at next week’s Kombat Kast.

Over on Twitter, NetherRealm released the following teaser for the upcoming reveal:

To recap, Mortal Kombat 11‘s roster includes the following characters so far:

  • Baraka
  • Cassie Cage
  • Erron Black
  • D’Vorah
  • Geras (new)
  • Jacqui Briggs
  • Jade
  • Johnny Cage
  • Kabal
  • Kano
  • Raiden
  • Scorpion
  • Skarlet
  • Sonya Blade
  • Sub-Zero
  • Shao Khan (preorder bonus)

Kung Lao and Liu Kang also appeared in Steam’s leaked Achievements as well as the official story trailer, but at the moment, there’s no confirmation of their inclusion in the playable roster.

In other Mortal Kombat 11 news, the game’s stress test is now live and will run until tomorrow, March 17. It’s a very limited test, restricted to a select few players based in the U.S.

If you haven’t been selected for the stress test then you still have a chance to make it into Mortal Kombat 11‘s beta. However, you’ll have to preorder Mortal Kombat 11 on either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

If you don’t want to preorder then you’ll have to wait until April 23rd as that’s when the game will release worldwide for all platforms including Nintendo Switch and PC.

(Note: the image above is from Mortal Kombat X. We’ll share new images when they become available)