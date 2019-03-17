The Division 2 servers went offline for a brief period yesterday, during which Ubisoft deployed an update that patched up a number of issues, including an exploit that allowed players to repeatedly loot a supply drop.

The full list of bug fixes is as follows:

Implemented a fix that should reduce occurrences of client crashes when using skills

Fixed an issue where players could be stuck in the wrong World Tier if they completed Strongholds without meeting the required Gear Score while in a group

Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t be able to talk to agent Kelso at the Castle Settlement

Fixed an issue where players could obtain multiple Ivory Keys from the same source

Fixed an issue where map progress would not be saved when completing Open World activities and Side missions in another players’ instance.

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to loot Supply Drops multiple times

Fixed a bug where players could buy blueprints repeatedly at the vendors by logging out and back in

Fixed an issue where combining the Dialed in talent with the Emet Mask could lead to greatly increased Accuracy and Stability

Ubisoft has said that it’s still working on several other issues including crashes that apparently relate to the Assault Drone being used while agents are in a group. The developer is also aware of an issue that causes Skills to not work properly.

Players have been warned that they may run into periods of unscheduled maintenance as the team works to address the aforementioned problems.

[Source: Ubisoft(1)(2)]