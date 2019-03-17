This week’s PS4 new releases are out to make sure you die a lot and possibly break a few controllers, with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, from developer FromSoftware. If you aren’t in the mood for multiple deaths, there are other games worth checking out, such as Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!, Fate/Extella Link, or SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, which our reviewer called “One for the History Books.”

For those with a PSVR headset, this is the perfect week to catch up on that pesky backlog, as their isn’t a single new releases. Vita owners get to enjoy three games that are also available on PlayStation 4.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

PS Vita New Releases

Fate/Extella Link (Digital, Retail)

Peasant Knight (Digital – Cross Buy)

War Theatre (Digital – Cross Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for March 2019 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.