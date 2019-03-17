The SXSW 2019 Gaming Awards were held last night, and Santa Monica Studio’s God of War took home the prestigious Game of the Year trophy. It was quite a night for Sony exclusives in general as winners also included Detroit: Become Human and Marvel’s Spider-Man.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners below courtesy of ResetEra:
Excellence in SFX
Awarded to the game with the most outstanding and impactful sound effects.
Battlefield V – EA DICE / Electronic Arts
Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios
God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games (Winner)
Tetris Effect – Resonair / Monstars Inc. / Enhance, Inc.
Excellence in Art
Awarded to the game with the most expressive and creative artistic style.
GRIS – Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE
Octopath Traveler – Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo (Winner)
Return of the Obra Dinn – 3909 LLC
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc. / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo
Excellence in Animation
Awarded to the game with the most outstanding animations.
Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream / SIE
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Arc System Works Co., Ltd. / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Inc.
God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE (Winner)
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games
Excellence in Gameplay
Awarded to the game with the best gameplay mechanics.
Beat Saber – Beat Games
Dead Cells – Motion Twin
God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc. / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo (Winner)
Excellence in Technical Achievement
Awarded to the game that pushed the capabilities of technology and programming.
Astro Bot Rescue Mission – ASOBI / SIE
Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream / SIE
God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games (Winner)
Excellence in Multiplayer
Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.
Destiny 2: Forsaken – Bungie
Fortnite – Epic Games (Winner)
Monster Hunter: World – Capcom
Overcooked 2 – Ghost Town Games / Team17
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc. / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo
Excellence in Narrative
Awarded to the game with the best storyline and dialogue.
Celeste – Matt Makes Games
Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream / SIE (Winner)
Florence – Mountains / Annapurna Interactive
God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE
Excellence in Visual Achievement
Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ubisoft Québec / Ubisoft
Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream / SIE
God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE (Winner)
GRIS – Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games
Excellence in Convergence
Awarded to the game that excels in crossover to other entertainment mediums such as film, music, toys, animation, sports and more.
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Arc System Works Co., Ltd. / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Inc.
EA SPORTS FIFA 19 – Electronic Arts
Jurassic World Evolution – Frontier Developments
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE (Winner)
Star Trek Fleet Command – DIGIT Game Studio / Scopely
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award
Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.
11-11: Memories Retold – Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
Celeste – Matt Makes Games (Winner)
Monster Prom – Beautiful Glitch / Those Awesome Guys
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit – Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine – Johnnemann Nordhagen / Good Shepherd Entertainment
Excellence in Musical Score
Awarded to the game that best exemplifies artistic excellence in musical score and how it progresses the narrative of the game.
Celeste – Matt Makes Games
GRIS – Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital
Octopath Traveler – Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games
Tetris Effect – Resonair / Monstars Inc. / Enhance, Inc. (Winner)
Excellence in Design
Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept and best execution.
Donut County – Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive
God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE (Winner)
Into the Breach – Subset Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games
Return of the Obra Dinn – 3909 LLC
Most Promising New Intellectual Property
Awarded to a new property that risked creating something fresh and that excelled within its genre or category for the year.
Ashen – A44 / Annapurna Interactive
Beat Saber – Beat Games (Winner)
Dead Cells – Motion Twin
GRIS – Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital
Octopath Traveler – Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo
Most Evolved Game
Awarded to the game that was enhanced with the best additional content after its original release.
Destiny 2: Forsaken – Bungie
Fortnite – Epic Games
No Man’s Sky NEXT – Hello Games (Winner)
Overwatch – Blizzard
Pokémon Go – Niantic / The Pokémon Company
Most Promising New Esports Game
Awarded to the online game that has the best competitive scene, or potential to grow one, and most entertainment value.
NBA 2K19 – NBA 2K League
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Arc System Works Co., Ltd. / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Inc.
Fortnite – Epic Games (Winner)
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game – CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt
SOULCALIBUR VI – BANDAI NAMCO Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game
Awarded to the game that was primarily produced via crowdfunding platforms and had excelled beyond the expectations set before it.
CrossCode – Radical Fish Games / Deck13 Interactive GmbH (Winner)
Monster Prom – Beautiful Glitch / Those Awesome Guys
Moonlighter – Digital Sun / 11 bit studios
Root – Leder Games
Wandersong – Greg Lobanov / Humble Bundle
Trending Game of the Year
Awarded to the game that consistently entertained and kept us watching on social platforms with its humor, stories, and more.
Beat Saber – Beat Games
Celeste – Matt Makes Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE
Monster Hunter: World – Capcom
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games (Winner)
VR Game of the Year
Awarded to the VR game that exemplifies overall excellence in gameplay and design across any VR platform.
Astro Bot Rescue Mission – ASOBI / SIE
Beat Saber – Beat Games (Winner)
Moss – Polyarc Games
Sprint Vector – Survios, Inc.
Tetris Effect – Resonair / Monstars Inc. / Enhance, Inc.
Tabletop Game of the Year
Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and ingenuity of any tabletop game in any genre.
Brass: Birmingham – Roxley Game Laboratory
Everdell – Starling Games
Keyforge: Call of the Archons – Fantasy Flight Games
Root – Leder Games (Winner)
Western Legends – Kolossal Games
Mobile Game of the Year
Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a unique gaming experience on any handheld device.
Alto’s Odyssey – Team Alto
Donut County – Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive (Winner)
Florence – Mountains / Annapurna Interactive
Fortnite – Epic Games
Marvel Strike Force – FoxNext Games LA / FoxNext
Video Game of the Year
Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.
Celeste – Matt Makes Games
God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE (Winner)
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc. / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo
Congratulations to all the winners!
[Source: ResetEra]