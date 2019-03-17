The SXSW 2019 Gaming Awards were held last night, and Santa Monica Studio’s God of War took home the prestigious Game of the Year trophy. It was quite a night for Sony exclusives in general as winners also included Detroit: Become Human and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below courtesy of ResetEra:

Excellence in SFX

Awarded to the game with the most outstanding and impactful sound effects.

Battlefield V – EA DICE / Electronic Arts

Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios

God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games (Winner)

Tetris Effect – Resonair / Monstars Inc. / Enhance, Inc.

Excellence in Art

Awarded to the game with the most expressive and creative artistic style.

GRIS – Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE

Octopath Traveler – Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo (Winner)

Return of the Obra Dinn – 3909 LLC

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc. / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo

Excellence in Animation

Awarded to the game with the most outstanding animations.

Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream / SIE

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Arc System Works Co., Ltd. / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Inc.

God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE (Winner)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games

Excellence in Gameplay

Awarded to the game with the best gameplay mechanics.

Beat Saber – Beat Games

Dead Cells – Motion Twin

God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc. / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo (Winner)

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Awarded to the game that pushed the capabilities of technology and programming.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission – ASOBI / SIE

Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream / SIE

God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games (Winner)

Excellence in Multiplayer

Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Bungie

Fortnite – Epic Games (Winner)

Monster Hunter: World – Capcom

Overcooked 2 – Ghost Town Games / Team17

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc. / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo

Excellence in Narrative

Awarded to the game with the best storyline and dialogue.

Celeste – Matt Makes Games

Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream / SIE (Winner)

Florence – Mountains / Annapurna Interactive

God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE

Excellence in Visual Achievement

Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ubisoft Québec / Ubisoft

Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream / SIE

God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE (Winner)

GRIS – Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games

Excellence in Convergence

Awarded to the game that excels in crossover to other entertainment mediums such as film, music, toys, animation, sports and more.

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Arc System Works Co., Ltd. / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Inc.

EA SPORTS FIFA 19 – Electronic Arts

Jurassic World Evolution – Frontier Developments

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE (Winner)

Star Trek Fleet Command – DIGIT Game Studio / Scopely

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.

11-11: Memories Retold – Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Celeste – Matt Makes Games (Winner)

Monster Prom – Beautiful Glitch / Those Awesome Guys

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit – Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine – Johnnemann Nordhagen / Good Shepherd Entertainment

Excellence in Musical Score

Awarded to the game that best exemplifies artistic excellence in musical score and how it progresses the narrative of the game.

Celeste – Matt Makes Games

GRIS – Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital

Octopath Traveler – Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games

Tetris Effect – Resonair / Monstars Inc. / Enhance, Inc. (Winner)

Excellence in Design

Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept and best execution.

Donut County – Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive

God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE (Winner)

Into the Breach – Subset Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games

Return of the Obra Dinn – 3909 LLC

Most Promising New Intellectual Property

Awarded to a new property that risked creating something fresh and that excelled within its genre or category for the year.

Ashen – A44 / Annapurna Interactive

Beat Saber – Beat Games (Winner)

Dead Cells – Motion Twin

GRIS – Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital

Octopath Traveler – Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo

Most Evolved Game

Awarded to the game that was enhanced with the best additional content after its original release.

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Bungie

Fortnite – Epic Games

No Man’s Sky NEXT – Hello Games (Winner)

Overwatch – Blizzard

Pokémon Go – Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Most Promising New Esports Game

Awarded to the online game that has the best competitive scene, or potential to grow one, and most entertainment value.

NBA 2K19 – NBA 2K League

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Arc System Works Co., Ltd. / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Inc.

Fortnite – Epic Games (Winner)

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game – CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt

SOULCALIBUR VI – BANDAI NAMCO Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game

Awarded to the game that was primarily produced via crowdfunding platforms and had excelled beyond the expectations set before it.

CrossCode – Radical Fish Games / Deck13 Interactive GmbH (Winner)

Monster Prom – Beautiful Glitch / Those Awesome Guys

Moonlighter – Digital Sun / 11 bit studios

Root – Leder Games

Wandersong – Greg Lobanov / Humble Bundle

Trending Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that consistently entertained and kept us watching on social platforms with its humor, stories, and more.

Beat Saber – Beat Games

Celeste – Matt Makes Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE

Monster Hunter: World – Capcom

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games (Winner)

VR Game of the Year

Awarded to the VR game that exemplifies overall excellence in gameplay and design across any VR platform.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission – ASOBI / SIE

Beat Saber – Beat Games (Winner)

Moss – Polyarc Games

Sprint Vector – Survios, Inc.

Tetris Effect – Resonair / Monstars Inc. / Enhance, Inc.

Tabletop Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and ingenuity of any tabletop game in any genre.

Brass: Birmingham – Roxley Game Laboratory

Everdell – Starling Games

Keyforge: Call of the Archons – Fantasy Flight Games

Root – Leder Games (Winner)

Western Legends – Kolossal Games

Mobile Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a unique gaming experience on any handheld device.

Alto’s Odyssey – Team Alto

Donut County – Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive (Winner)

Florence – Mountains / Annapurna Interactive

Fortnite – Epic Games

Marvel Strike Force – FoxNext Games LA / FoxNext

Video Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

Celeste – Matt Makes Games

God of War – Sony Santa Monica / SIE (Winner)

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / SIE

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc. / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo

Congratulations to all the winners!

[Source: ResetEra]