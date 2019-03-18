Amazon has a stellar deal on PlayStation Plus right now. You should absolutely take advantage of it, especially since PS Plus doesn’t go on sale too terribly often. You can grab a yearly membership for $44.99, which can be activated instantly to take advantage of the membership’s fantastic perks.

Do keep in mind, this is a digital code. This means you don’t have to worry about shipping or anything like that. Just be sure to check your Amazon account for your digital items to access your code. From the looks of things, it seems like you can only purchase two codes at a time.

PS Plus is normally $59.99. The price increased from $49.99 a few years ago, most likely to compete with Xbox Live prices, which have been $59.99 since the early Xbox 360 days.

PS Plus has seen a radical change this month, as it’s the first month without PS3 and PS Vita games. Many were thinking we’d get additional PS4 games, such as VR titles, or other perks to supplement the offerings, so there was some disappointment after it was revealed that we would only get two games in March 2019.

However, the two games being given away in March are absolute bangers, so hopefully Sony continues with a quality over quantity mantra going forward if it is only sticking to two games. This month, you have access to the 2016’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and the immaculately designed puzzle game, The Witness. Both of them have gotten incredible reviews.

Sure, it may be a bummer to go from six games to only two, but at least Sony seems to be concerned with giving us some meaty experiences. Nonetheless, let’s keep our fingers crossed for some added perks as we get closer to the PS5’s debut.

[Source: Amazon]